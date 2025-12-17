Home FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network launch bet tracking across NBA and NHL games

FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network launch bet tracking across NBA and NHL games

FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network launch bet tracking across NBA and NHL games. Promotional graphic for FanDuel Sports Network announcing “Live odds, real-time bet tracking, and account linking now built into FanDuel Sports Network.” The image shows a live basketball game on a TV screen with betting odds and bet status overlays, alongside a smartphone displaying the FanDuel app and a message about linking a FanDuel Sports Network account to FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel logos appear on a blue background.

FanDuel and Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, have announced the launch of Bet Tracking on December 16.

This feature allows users in certain markets to track their FanDuel bets in real time when watching select NBA and NHL matches on the FanDuel Sports Network.

The Bet Tracking feature is now live in states where sports betting is legal and is another step forward in providing an immersive experience for fans and players.

Bet Tracking utilizes both the in-house technology platform on FanDuel Sports Network, along with the account linking system on FanDuel, to update wagers in real time as the game progresses.

Select NBA broadcasts include Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers, along with NHL coverage of teams such as the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

“The integration of Bet Tracking into live NBA and NHL games on FanDuel Sports Network represents another significant milestone in our partnership and our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to fans,” said President of Sports at FanDuel, Mike Raffensperger.

“Over the past year, our partnership with FanDuel Sports Network has elevated our brand presence, deepened engagement across our products, and proven the impact of combining live local sports with interactive technology. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and exploring new ways to collaborate in the future as we remain committed to driving innovation at the intersection of sports entertainment and betting.”

FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network continue to innovate

This partnership was launched in the fall of 2024 and has produced several key milestones since then.

First of all, a long-term agreement was announced with Diamond Sports Group in October 2024 while also launching in-game odds integrations with the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, two MLB teams.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the FanDuel Sports Network app was available on VIZIO and on smart TVs with VIZIO OS.

“In markets where FanDuel Sports Network and FanDuel’s Sportsbook operate together, we’re seeing meaningful, sustained growth,” added Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer at Main Street Sports Group.

“Fans who engage with FanDuel’s on-screen integrations are watching nearly twice as many games per season and staying connected with our product more than 40 days longer on average. That level of engagement underscores the power of how this partnership is helping to shape the future of local sports viewing.”

Featured image: FanDuel

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ross Kilvington
Freelance Journalist

Ross Kilvington is a Scottish freelance writer with extensive experience in both sport and iGaming. Since November 2021, he has contributed to publications such as FotMob, Golf Monthly, Today’s Golfer, Football FanCast, and PokerScout, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth features across a variety of sports and topics. More recently, Ross has focused on the betting and gambling industry, producing engaging and insightful content for FIRST.com, Bonus Finder, and Odds Now. Away from writing, he is a devoted Rangers supporter, an avid reader, and a father who enjoys spending time with his young family. A keen golfer, Ross is…

Related News

Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract sports prediction market activity rising on a smartphone against a dark editorial background
News

Trading Volume Rose Nearly 94% Around Novig’s Sweeney Campaign
ReadWrite8 hours

Novig said trading volume rose nearly 94% and first-time depositors increased more than 218% across the 20 days before and after its Sept. 9 “Just Sports” campaign starring Sydney Sweeney,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software