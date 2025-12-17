FanDuel and Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, have announced the launch of Bet Tracking on December 16.

This feature allows users in certain markets to track their FanDuel bets in real time when watching select NBA and NHL matches on the FanDuel Sports Network.

The Bet Tracking feature is now live in states where sports betting is legal and is another step forward in providing an immersive experience for fans and players.

Bet Tracking utilizes both the in-house technology platform on FanDuel Sports Network, along with the account linking system on FanDuel, to update wagers in real time as the game progresses.

Select NBA broadcasts include Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers, along with NHL coverage of teams such as the Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

Proud to launch Bet Tracking, connecting live NBA & NHL action with fans’ wagers in real time. Another milestone in partnership with @FanDuel in our year of growth, shared technology, expanded reach, and fan‑first innovation. Learn more: https://t.co/robIC1fbEm pic.twitter.com/6D7jakJVP2 — PR on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_PR) December 16, 2025

“The integration of Bet Tracking into live NBA and NHL games on FanDuel Sports Network represents another significant milestone in our partnership and our commitment to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to fans,” said President of Sports at FanDuel, Mike Raffensperger.

“Over the past year, our partnership with FanDuel Sports Network has elevated our brand presence, deepened engagement across our products, and proven the impact of combining live local sports with interactive technology. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and exploring new ways to collaborate in the future as we remain committed to driving innovation at the intersection of sports entertainment and betting.”

FanDuel and FanDuel Sports Network continue to innovate

This partnership was launched in the fall of 2024 and has produced several key milestones since then.

First of all, a long-term agreement was announced with Diamond Sports Group in October 2024 while also launching in-game odds integrations with the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, two MLB teams.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the FanDuel Sports Network app was available on VIZIO and on smart TVs with VIZIO OS.

“In markets where FanDuel Sports Network and FanDuel’s Sportsbook operate together, we’re seeing meaningful, sustained growth,” added Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer at Main Street Sports Group.

“Fans who engage with FanDuel’s on-screen integrations are watching nearly twice as many games per season and staying connected with our product more than 40 days longer on average. That level of engagement underscores the power of how this partnership is helping to shape the future of local sports viewing.”

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