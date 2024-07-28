Languagesx
Does Marvel Rivals have crossplay or cross-progression?

Peni Parker and Rocket Racoon in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is the hot topic right now with the Closed Beta Test bringing in more players to try the team-based superhero battles.

Since the game is releasing on both PC and console, many are wondering if you’re able to play crossplay, allowing you to get involved with friends that may not share the same platform as you.

Additionally, if you’re one of the lucky ones who owns more than one system, you’ll probably want to know if there’s cross-progression too, sharing your level gains across them all

Here, we’ll discuss both crossplay and cross-progression in Marvel Rivals so you can get some clarification on the situation.

Is Marvel Rivals crossplay?

Marvel Rival’s crossplay functionality is a little bit of a strange one at this current time.

There is cross-platform matchmaking in Quick Play games meaning you can match up with console players if you’re on PC, for example.

However, you can’t create a party across these platforms, as well as the aforementioned feature being disabled for Competitive.

According to the various rumors and leaks, crossplay will be a thing when the full game launches but this is technically still speculation at this point.

What we do think though is that crossplay will only remain for the more casual playlists and not Competitive as it’ll likely end in disaster if everyone is pooled together.

Does Marvel Rivals have cross-progression?

Sadly, because Marvel Rivals is in a beta state at the moment, the game does not have cross-progression.

You will have needed to pick up separate Closed Beta Test keys for each of the platforms anyway so it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to you.

However, not all hope is lost as NetEase has stated that it is “looking into it” due to the sheer number of players suggesting that it should be a feature.

This may mean that cross-progression could come to Marvel Rivals at some point but it may not be at launch since we’re already in beta.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

