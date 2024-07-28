Does Marvel Rivals have crossplay or cross-progression?

Marvel Rivals is the hot topic right now with the Closed Beta Test bringing in more players to try the team-based superhero battles.

Since the game is releasing on both PC and console, many are wondering if you’re able to play crossplay, allowing you to get involved with friends that may not share the same platform as you.

Additionally, if you’re one of the lucky ones who owns more than one system, you’ll probably want to know if there’s cross-progression too, sharing your level gains across them all

Here, we’ll discuss both crossplay and cross-progression in Marvel Rivals so you can get some clarification on the situation.

Is Marvel Rivals crossplay?

Marvel Rival’s crossplay functionality is a little bit of a strange one at this current time.

There is cross-platform matchmaking in Quick Play games meaning you can match up with console players if you’re on PC, for example.

However, you can’t create a party across these platforms, as well as the aforementioned feature being disabled for Competitive.

According to the various rumors and leaks, crossplay will be a thing when the full game launches but this is technically still speculation at this point.

What we do think though is that crossplay will only remain for the more casual playlists and not Competitive as it’ll likely end in disaster if everyone is pooled together.

Does Marvel Rivals have cross-progression?

Sadly, because Marvel Rivals is in a beta state at the moment, the game does not have cross-progression.

You will have needed to pick up separate Closed Beta Test keys for each of the platforms anyway so it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to you.

However, not all hope is lost as NetEase has stated that it is “looking into it” due to the sheer number of players suggesting that it should be a feature.

This may mean that cross-progression could come to Marvel Rivals at some point but it may not be at launch since we’re already in beta.