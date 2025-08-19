Home Manchester United confirms betting partner deal with Parimatch

Manchester United has confirmed a new multi-year partnership with Parimatch, with the Cyprus-based operator becoming the club’s official betting partner across selected countries in Asia and the MENA region.

This is a significant deal for both parties, with Parimatch adding to its footprint in the Premier League, following on from previous agreements with Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton.

The sports betting brand recently confirmed a partnership agreement across the Pennines with Leeds United, with prominent branding to be displayed on the left sleeve of match shirts, on displays at Elland Road and the Thorp Arch training ground, and perimeter LED and media backdrop positioning.

Betfred is the existing betting partner of Manchester United in the UK market and parts of Europe.

As for Manchester United, the link-up with Parimatch is the latest sponsorship agreement to be secured by new Chief Business Officer, Marc Armstrong.

He won’t be an option on the pitch for head coach Ruben Amorim, but the capture of Armstrong from Paris Saint-Germain is a crucial one for the Old Trafford club as it looks to accelerate sponsorship revenues, to make up for a lack of sporting success. 

Under the direction of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United are looking to play catch-up with Premier League rivals in terms of commercial growth, with Liverpool and Manchester City known to have left them behind on annual commercial revenue. 

Man United continues sponsorship spree

Last week, Man United announced soft drinks giant Coca-Cola as its new partner in the UK and Europe, while fintech firm Sokin agreed terms as the club’s official global business payments solutions partner. 

Parimatch completes the hat-trick, while a headline deal is said to be in the offing for the newly refurbished Carrington training ground

Manchester United fans across Asia and MENA will see the distinctive yellow and black Parimatch branding prominently during TV broadcasts, with general LED perimeter advertising included. Further fan initiatives and experiences will be included, in a partnership that “goes beyond business”, according to the company’s CEO, Sergey Portnov: 

“When we see greatness, we recognize it immediately. Manchester United represents everything we stand for – ambition, excellence, and an uncompromising drive to succeed.”

Manchester United’s Marc Armstrong welcomed the club’s latest partner, stating,  “We are pleased to welcome Parimatch as a new partner of Manchester United in parts of Asia and MENA. 

“Parimatch has an impressive record of working with leading sports organisations and we look forward to building a successful relationship that engages our fans in these key regions.”

