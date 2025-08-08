Languagesx
Malik Beasley evicted amid investigation for NBA gambling rule violations

Former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has been evicted from his penthouse apartment for failing to pay rent, according to reports from the Windy City.

Beasley is also under a federal investigation that revolves around prop and NBA bets on games he was involved with. This is a direct contradiction of NBA rules for active players, and he has, as a consequence of the rumoured betting breaches, entered into free agency unwillingly.

Beasley under scrutiny for betting breaches

The Pistons were on the doorstep of offering Beasley a new deal when the news broke that he had allegedly been involved in betting while on the active NBA roster. The three-year, $42 million offer was subsequently pulled back by the Pistons, and he has now entered free agency.

As we reported, ESPN’s Shams Charania posted on social media about the breaking news. He said at that time (June 2025), “The U.S. District Attorney’s office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets, sources told ESPN. Serious development surrounding one of the top NBA free agents.”

Beasley hasn’t been officially charged in the investigation; however, the situation has caused NBA teams to be hesitant to offer the shooter a deal. He was on a one-year contract with the Pistons that equated to around $6 million, and his resurgence in big games and a run of Pistons triumphs has seemingly made his comeback complete.

“Me, I feel like I’m a winning player, someone who’s worth investing in longterm. But the league wasn’t necessarily seeing that last summer. So I knew I had to take a one-year deal and show everyone,” said Beasley to the media at the time of signing.

Beasley’s legal troubles mount

Beasley has a list of debtors, including a $2m gambling deficit, a legal case involving his previous agency representation, and now the landlord of his penthouse in Detroit.

As we previously reported, the shooter terminated his contract with Hazan Sports Management Group, which was set to a four-year term, but Beasley cut this short in February 2025, just fifteen months into the deal.

Hazan’s lawyer, Daniel Marcus, said, “Unbeknownst to HSM, in late 2024/early 2025, Beasley began courting other agents to represent his interests both on and off the court in clear violation of the exclusivity provisions of the Marketing Agreement.”

Hazan is now suing him for $2.25 million, and he has been sued twice in 2025 for failure to pay $21,500 rent, which has led to his eviction. The property, The Stott, is owned in part by Dan Gilbert, who is also the majority shareholder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beasley is confident of his return to the parquet floor for the season ahead with a new team. He posted to Snapchat about his offseason, saying “I’ve been grinding my ass off. I’ve got this new chip on my shoulder. My back against the wall. Nobody believes in me.”

Featured image: Dennis Adair / Creative Commons 2.0

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu

News Editor

