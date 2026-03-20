Authorities in Johnston County say a joint operation this week uncovered a large stash of drugs, illegal alcohol, cash and gambling equipment at a Benson property.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents to carry out a search warrant on Wednesday (March 18). The property sits along the 800 block of Dragstrip Road. Investigators moved in after what they described as a spike in complaints from neighbors about suspected drug dealing and unlawful gambling at the site.

The sheriff’s office narcotics division led the case, with ALE agents assisting throughout the investigation and search.

Officials stated in a that the location had become a steady source of criminal activity in the area. When officers arrived to execute the warrant, one person tried to run out the back of the building while holding what authorities described as a large amount of illegal substances. Deputies and ALE agents quickly caught that individual, secured the scene and began searching the property, where they say they found several illegal gaming machines.

Investigators recovered drugs, moonshine, cash and equipment from the property. Credit: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Johnston County investigators finds illegal gambling machines during raid

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators recovered about 197 grams of cocaine, roughly seven ounces, along with 160 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 57 grams of oxycodone. They also seized 58 gallons of illegal alcohol, identified as moonshine, and around $200,000 in cash that authorities believe is tied to illegal activity.

Officials say the investigation wrapped up a broader effort driven by repeated complaints from residents living nearby. They described the outcome as a direct response to those concerns and an attempt to shut down ongoing drug sales and unlawful gambling.

Authorities identified the suspect as Danny Bruce Allen of Benson. He will be charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Maintaining dwelling for Controlled Substances, Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Possession of non-tax paid liquor (moonshine).

Danny Bruce Allen faces multiple trafficking and related charges, officials said. Credit: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Investigators also say the presence of multiple gaming machines pointed to illegal gambling operations inside the property. No additional arrests were announced in the statement released Wednesday.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the case highlights how local and state agencies can work together to tackle crime more effectively. He credited both narcotics detectives and ALE agents with helping remove drugs and other illegal activity from the community.

“The removal of this quantity of drugs and illegal operation from our county is a direct reflection of our proactive approach to community-driven law enforcement. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who attempt to profit from illegal narcotics and other illegal activities in Johnston County.”

Officials say the case began with tips from the public and ended with what they describe as a major disruption of drug distribution, illegal alcohol sales and gambling activity tied to the Benson property.

Featured image: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook