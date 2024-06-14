Languagesx
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP brings 2012 zombie-slaying phenomenon back and even brasher than before

Travel back to the year 2012. It’s perfectly normal to see chainsaw-wielding cheerleaders scything down hordes of the undead. Well, it is if you were one of the millions who joined in the fun with Lollipop Chainsaw on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

The hack-and-slash zombie killer actually didn’t review overly well at the time but in the ensuing years has received somewhat of a cult status which probably has nothing to do with the lead character Juliet and her cheerleader and chainsaw outfit.

Now, in 2024, Lollipop Chainsaw – which is still a great title, is back, with wildly revamped graphics and up to 4K gameplay so you can do it all again. This RePOP version remains true to the original which is intact in the release but selecting RePOP from the menu will give you the game in a “distinct and colorful pop-art style.”

The first trailer has dropped for the game ahead of its launch on all platforms (Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation on September 25th this year and goes heavy on the “Juliet is back” angle, showing our favorite cheerleader sliding down poles slicing heads off as she goes and cartwheeling around yards full of zombies, but did you expect any different?

Lollipop Chainsaw is unashamedly a 201x’s console game from start to finish and even though it’s technically not that far back in gaming history, you just don’t get games like this anymore. If you enjoyed it the first time around you will be looking forward to RePOP, and if you have never heard of it, which is possible if you only game on a PC, then this is a great opportunity to see what all the fuss was about the first time around.

It will be available for $49.99 digitally and there is a limited edition physical release you can hunt down that will be worth considerably more in years to come hopefully.

Re-releases of old classics are en vogue at the moment, check out yesterday’s news of Parasol Stars if you missed it.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

