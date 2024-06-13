Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Remember when games weren’t all about paid DLC and headshots? Let Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III cleanse your gaming palate

Remember when games weren’t all about paid DLC and headshots? Let Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III cleanse your gaming palate

Art from Parasol Stars

Growing up through the 8 and 16-bit eras it’s fair to say that gaming was different. As graphics became more realistic and less pixelated the focus on objectives became more on how much blood you could spill from the other side of a map, whether you could drop a tactical nuke on three strangers from Italy hiding behind a crate, or whether you could rip out somebody’s spine and use it to gouge their eyes out.

Enough. I just want a jaunty tune and a character in dungarees leaping about with an umbrella.

Enter Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, a game so cute from yesteryear that it’s like it has been banned from modern console gaming for being too wholesome.

What no RPG?

Parasol Stars was the follow-up to Rainbow Islands and Bubble Bobble and was the first to feature “human” characters rather than cute dinos. It was platform gaming at its purest and the mechanism of using your umbrella (it’s actually a parasol hence the name) to float down between levels and avoid baddies was its USP.

A year after it was announced the Taito classic is finally coming to Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation and will set you back just $9.99. It does seem to be just the game though, the title does make it sound a bit like we are going to get a bit of the game’s history but this doesn’t look like it is a thing, which is a bit of a missed opportunity, but for classic one or two player lovely gaming, make sure you pick this up.

Features:

Addictive arcade-style gameplay of the Bubble Bobble franchise
Cute cast of iconic characters, each with their unique charm and abilities.
Creative and clever game mechanics with magical parasols: shield, stun, and unleash stars. More Parasols! Enjoy the tactical depth of the action-filled 2-Player Co-op
A cosmic journey with 8 vibrant planets (and 2 secret bonus levels) to save
Nostalgic homage to Chack’n Pop, one of the early platform games.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

black ops 6 omnimovement
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Omnimovement explained: How does it change the game?
Jacob Woodward
Art from Parasol Stars
Remember when games weren’t all about paid DLC and headshots? Let Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III cleanse your gaming palate
Paul McNally
The Sims 4 Lovestruck
Sims 4 leaks show love is in the air, but not all fans are head over heels with the idea
Paul McNally
AI HTML5 game created by Pierrick Chavellier. Shows a fox character striding forward ahead of a background of a forest
People are using ChatGPT to create HTML5 games in minutes
Sophie Atkinson
the development staff of the interactive exhibit for St. Giles Cathedral of Edinburgh, Scotland
Scottish university recreates cathedral, joining a long tradition of historical landmarks in video games
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

black ops 6 omnimovement
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Omnimovement explained: How does it change the game?
Jacob Woodward1 min

There’s no question that Call of Duty is still one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming with millions of gamers playing one of the titles in its...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.