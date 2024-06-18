Languagesx
LoL patch 14.13 release date including new Rain Shephard skins and everything we know so far

League of Legends patch 14.13

League of Legends’ next update is fast hoving into view and it will not be long before we get our hands on patch 14.13.

Lead Designer Matt Leung-Harrison posted a large preview on X with a great deal of detail that got everybody excited about what’s to come, but what else do we know, especially, when it is coming to the game

LoL patch 14.13 release date

Patch 13 of Season 14 of League of Legends is going to balance the Champions alongside bringing some new content such as some new Rain Shephard skins to play with.

We aren’t too far from the patch now with the update slated for Wednesday, June 26th – so only just over a week to wait and it will be with us

LoL patch 14.13 key features

Pulling a few highlights from Matt Leung-Harrison’s post, here are some of the main highlights of patch 14.13

– This patch we’re taking a swing at differentiating Electrocute and Dark Harvest, making Electrocute more of an early game-focused rune and having Dark Harvest lean more into the stacking fantasy
– Simultaneously, there is a stretch goal to have Dark Harvest be better for laning champions by bringing the cooldown down so it can stack more quickly
– Kalista Varus have been some of the stronger Pro champs for a while
– At the same time, we expect Ezreal to enter the meta in a big way in 14.12 (already seeing play in 14.11) and we haven’t seen him for a while
– We are looking at some changes to Varus to make him a little less valuable in Pro while still retaining both of his builds in some capacity
– We’re choosing to nerf several of the champions who buy Fated Ashes items, as we believe the items are in a reasonable spot.
– We’re also trying to be a bit more cautious with these changes as surrounding systems like Domination keystones are changing and we can’t rule out changing Fated Ashes at a later stage

