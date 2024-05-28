Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home League of Legends fans irate at $500 bundle celebrating its greatest player

League of Legends fans irate at $500 bundle celebrating its greatest player

Signature League of Legends image
tl;dr

  • League of Legends fans criticize Riot Games for a $500 content bundle celebrating esports player Faker.
  • The bundle, split into multiple options, includes exclusive skins, icons, and emotes, leading to backlash on Reddit.
  • Some fans boycott the bundle, citing high prices and feeling exploited by Riot's commercialization of Faker's legacy.

League of Legends (LoL) fans were upset when they saw the $500 price tag Riot Games placed on a new content bundle celebrating esports player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, League’s winningest player all-time, after their induction into the game’s new Hall of Legends.

Faker bundle upsets LoL fans

“Faker is truly the most iconic and influential figure in League of Legends and esports history,” said John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Games. “His name is synonymous with excellence in LoL Esports, and he has rightfully earned his place as our very first Hall of Legends inductee.”

The Esports icon has a dedicated following, so this induction to commemorate him as one of the pro players of note marks a significant milestone for the LoL brand.

“Faker is more than the winningest player in League history: he’s the face of his sport. His journey, full of triumph and trials, resilience and glory, has touched the hearts of millions of fans and fellow players,” said the LoL post.

The bundle to celebrate Faker will be split into multiple buying options—the Hall of Legends Pass, Risen, Immortalized, and Signature.

Hall of Legends:

  • Risen Legend LeBlanc Skin
  • SKT T1 Zed, Ryze & Syndra Skins
  • 125 Mythic Essence
  • 14 Faker-ific Icons & Emotes
  • “Broccoli Baron” Title
  • Hide on bush Ward
  • Unkillable Demon King Banner
  • 6 Orbs

Risen:

  • Hall of Legends Pass
  • Risen Legend Ahri Skin
  • Takedown Counter Taunt
  • Ahri (Champion)
  • Exclusive Border
  • Exclusive Icon & Emote

Immortalized:

  • Immortalized Legend Ahri Skin
  • Exclusive Structure Finisher VFX
  • Exclusive Champ Finisher VFX
  • Custom Visual Announcer
  • Unique Skin Transformations:
  • 3 Demon King Forms w/ unique VO
  • Demon’s Chosen Transformation
  • w/ Demon King HUD during Ult
  • Risen Legend Collection
  • Holographic Immortalized Splash Art
  • Dynamic Profile Background
  • Immortalized Border
  • Exclusive Icon & Emote

Signature:

  • Signature Ahri Skin Upgrades:

  • Faker’s Signature Move (Ctrl+5)

  • Faker’s Structure Finisher

  • “Final Boss Faker” Title

  • Signature Immortalized Border

  • Signature Banner

  • Signature Splash Art

  • (Ahri & LeBlanc)

  • Immortalized Legend Collection

  • 100 Pass Levels

  • Risen Legend LeBlanc Paragon Chroma

  • SKT T1 Zed, Ryze, & Syndra Paragon Chromas

  • Exclusive Icon & Emote

LoL fans vent their ire at prices

Not all of the LoL community has been celebrating though, as the game’s Reddit feed can attest. Fans took to the social platform to vent their ire, with statements like “The Hall of Legends event was never about celebrating Faker, it was about making money.”

Reddit user SwiftRespite said: “Riot putting the full skin behind a paywall is the biggest insult imaginable to us. Riot chose to exploit our love for Faker for their own gain.

This was suppose to be something to remember Faker by, when he has retired and proof that we were here and cheering for him when he was still playing and lifted those Trophies.”

At the highest tier (Signature), the bundle in question costs around $500  and has 100 levels of the event progression unlocked. There are other levels of the celebration skin. Still, the lowest-priced character skin, the Risen, is $40, which is very steep for the average LoL fan.

This has led to some players boycotting the bundle, with users like Arcuran stating, “I already have Fakers Ahri skin. It’s called the base skin, and in honour of Faker, that’s the skin I will be using.”

Image: League of Legends.

 

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Signature League of Legends image
League of Legends fans irate at $500 bundle celebrating its greatest player
Brian-Damien Morgan
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promo image
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders
Brian-Damien Morgan
A dragon unleashing a torrent of balefire on a human knight
Dragon’s Dogma 2 sells 3 million copies in just two months
Brian-Damien Morgan
Two scientist characters from Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves no music playing: How to fix
Jacob Woodward
Getting a character from a wish in Wuthering Waves
How to wish in Wuthering Waves: When can you pull Convenes?
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Signature League of Legends image
Gaming

League of Legends fans irate at $500 bundle celebrating its greatest player
Brian-Damien Morgan6 seconds

League of Legends (LoL) fans were upset when they saw the $500 price tag Riot Games placed on a new content bundle celebrating esports player Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, League's winningest...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.