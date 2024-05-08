Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Hang on, that voice is familiar – who voices Hades II’s Melinoe?

Hang on, that voice is familiar – who voices Hades II’s Melinoe?

Judy Alice Lee and her character in Hades 2

Voice acting in video games is big business and a solid career choice these days if you have the dulcet tones for the job. Very often you will find somebody who voices your favorite character in a video game has often appeared as the voice of many other characters you have played in games over the years.

The latest example of a gaming CV like a fine wine is that of Judy Alice Lee who is currently doing amazing work in the role of Hades II’s main character Melinoe. The game may be in Early Access but the voicework of the brilliant first game has returned to breathe even more life into the sequel.

But this is not Judy’s first gaming rodeo. The Korean American from Los Angeles has been working doing video game and animation voiceovers since her first listed appearance in League of Legends way back in 2009.

Who is Hades 2 voice actress?

Since then she has appeared in most of gaming’s biggest franchises, lending her talents to voice characters you and I will be extremely familiar with.

From voicing Yun Jin in Genshin Impact to Yunifi in the recent and amazing Unicorn Overlord, Judy has also appeared in numerous Call of Duty games and also recently played Ularu Chen in Starfield and Neyrelle in Diablo IV. She also ‘appeared’ in Spider-Man 2 the video game.

In fact it was her performance as Neyrelle that clicked with me when I played Hades II and I first thought, hang on I know this voice. The voice acting in both games is exceptional.

Judy Alice Lee has also done plenty of TV work including the reboot of He-Man: Masters of the Universe, Barbie, Trolls, and Curious George.

You can pretty much bet whatever your next favorite video game is, if you check the credits you could well find Judy Alice Lee amongst them too.

Featured Image: Judy Alice Lee / Supergiant

Other Hades II pages you might like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Sunrise shot of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.
Dubai’s Gaming Visa aims to attract global gaming workforce by 2033
Sophie Atkinson
A light aircraft in the sunset in MSFS
Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 15 hits turbulence and gets delayed
Paul McNally
Judy Alice Lee and her character in Hades 2
Hang on, that voice is familiar – who voices Hades II’s Melinoe?
Paul McNally
The God Poseidon in Hades 2
Hades 2 God Mode – what it does and how to activate it
Paul McNally
The playfield of Stern's John Wick Pinball
It’s you versus machine as Stern unveils the world’s first AI pinball machine
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Bluesky to Introduce DMs, Video, and Enhanced Custom Feeds. The image shows a vibrant blue butterfly morphing into a Twitter bird against a cloudy sky background, overlaid with various icons symbolizing new features of a social media app. These icons include a play button representing video sharing, a message envelope for direct messaging, a three-bar menu for custom feeds, and a prohibition sign, likely indicating anti-harassment tools. The arrangement suggests these are new or upcoming features for the app.
Social

Bluesky to launch DMs, video, and enhanced custom feeds
Suswati Basu5 seconds

Decentralized social media network Bluesky has confirmed that direct messages (DMs) is among several new features that they plan to roll out. The company, founded in 2021, claims to have...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.