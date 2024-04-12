Languagesx
Home LEGO 2K Drive races onto Xbox Game Pass

LEGO 2K Drive races onto Xbox Game Pass

Cover image for Lego 2k Drive. Three lego cars speed along a road towards the viewer on a desert road
Lego 2K Drive
TL:DR

  • Xbox Game Pass adds LEGO 2K Drive, offering a Mario Kart-like experience.
  • Players can enjoy building blocky vehicles in the game's expansive garage element.
  • LEGO's successful crossover with Fortnite continues, introducing new vehicles and skins.

Xbox Game Pass is getting a Mario Kart-like in the brick-based form of LEGO 2K Drive this month.

The popular racing sim was free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December and now the rival console gets the LEGO treatment.

Those signing up for Game Pass can download the title and build the blocky vehicles only seen in their wildest dreams.

LEGO 2K Drive on Xbox Game Pass

The game’s garage element is a massive draw for those who love creating their own contraptions.

Brian Silva, the Creative Director at VC South, the game’s developer said: “The garage in Lego 2K is huge, it’s integral to the game itself.”

“There are thousands of bricks to choose from. Choose your colors, add hinges, and change your chassis type. It doesn’t have to be a traditional-looking vehicle…you can build a shoe. The garage is so big it could be a game all to itself.”

Building games have been a popular feature in player’s libraries in the past two years. LEGO has been no slouch in combining real-world schematics with those in the digital realm.

As we reported, LEGO’s crossover with the world of Fortnite has been a roaring success since the looter-shooter teamed up with the Danish brick company in December last year.

The partnership between the two franchises is steadily added to each month across a series of content drops. This month has seen the addition of vehicles to the LEGO environment in Fortnite and last month players could craft their very own islands.

The content patch dubbed “Mechanical Madness” lets LEGO players traverse the expansive plastic land in all sorts of new vehicles. The update contained a pricey new skin for fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Players who purchase the skin pack could access the Marvel heroes in the battlegrounds of the traditional game.  Shelling out the V Bucks also unlocks their blocky equivalents in the LEGO portion of the online multiplayer.

Fortnite has been plagued with several downtime issues impacting server queues and those players eager to battle the Greek pantheon. As we reported, there were a host of small tweaks to the game as part of patch 29.20.

Image: Xbox Game Pass.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

