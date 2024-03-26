Fortnite Guardians of the Galaxy skins leaked, while Lego Fortnite gets vehicles

A new set of skins, seemingly from Fortnite has been leaked on X and appears to show characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, including a chunky version of Groot.

The post, from Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX is completely devoid of any context and simply contains an image of what has been extracted from the game.

The images you see here are part of a much larger range of posts showing a lot of new Fortnite skins, emotes, and characters that have been extracted from the recent patch. Guardians of the Galaxy however is a set of characters that are bound to do well when they arrive in the Item Shop, and with the range of bling, emotes, and Lego versions of the characters, suggests we may even get an event based on the sci-fi franchise.

As mentioned, Lego iterations of the skins are present and correct as well meaning it looks like, when it eventually does arrive they will definitely be playable in Lego Fortnite too.

Lego Fortnite patch 29.10

Meanwhile, a new patch is due to land today, version 29.10 will bring official vehicle building into Lego Fortnite which follows on from the news about Lego Fortnite players being able to build new islands recently. The patch, dubbed “mechanical Mayhem” will “bring new ways to travel your world so you can embark on your biggest adventures yet!”

Three new vehicles, the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler will be buildable once you have unlocked the recipes in the game.

Major improvements, adjustments, and bug fixes

Gameplay

New smart transfer feature: transfer all similar items to and from storage.

It’s easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage.

With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.

Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.

Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.

Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.

Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.

Other