Labour MP pushes for higher gambling taxes to protect armed forces and veterans

Labour MP pushes for higher gambling taxes to protect armed forces and veterans

UK Labour MP Alex Ballinger calls for higher gambling taxes to protect service personnel and veterans from gambling-related harm.

On Armed Forces Day on June 27, Member of Parliament for Halesowen, Alex Ballinger, paid tribute to the UK’s Armed Forces, taking the opportunity to shine a light on a growing issue for both current service people and veterans: gambling-related harm.

In a column published a few weeks after an event where Ballinger spoke about the issue, the MP said that the scale of the problem is “staggering”.

The Labour politician cited research from the Forces in Mind Trust showing that veterans are more than eight times more likely to experience problem gambling than the general population.

“Gambling harm is about far more than money,” Ballinger wrote. “It deeply affects mental health, relationships, and career prospects.”

What can be done to support service people and veterans?

Although Ballinger spotlighted charities working to combat this impact, including Betknowmore UK’s peer support programmes and the Forces Employment Charity, which works to support veterans rebuild their lives through work, he argued more needs to be done. The MP noted that more resources and political support was needed to address “the growing need”.

Specifically, he drew attention to Labour’s VALOUR programme, which offers practical support for veterans in the UK, such as housing, employment, and mental health. In an interview with Politics Home, Ballinger went on to say that the government’s gambling levy doesn’t go further.

“We’re looking at ways that we can reduce that harm to people, and so that those particular types of gambling pay more for the costs that they’re causing to the community,” he said. “And the way we do that is through the taxation system.”

The statutory levy is expected to raise £100m ($134m) per year for NHS-led treatment services. However, Ballinger believes that even more can be done to both reduce gambling activity and raise funds for treatment and support.

“It is an important step forward, but we must go further,” he concluded in his own article. “Gambling harm demands targeted prevention and recovery services, with a commitment that lasts long after the parades end.”

Featured image: Alex Ballinger MP

