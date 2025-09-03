Home Ksa announces new changes for gambling license applications

Ksa announces new changes for gambling license applications

The Netherlands Gambling Authority, known as Kansspelautoriteit (Ksa), is having a shake-up as it introduces new rules for licensing online games of chance.

This comes as the permits granted in September 2021 are set to expire on October 1, 2026, with these having a term of five years. Now that the new adjusted policy rules have been introduced, applicants will have new obligations to follow, including those who are applying for a follow-up permit.

The new requirements will apply to all who are applying for a permit, and it will be officially adjusted on January 1, 2026.

One of the changes relates to how an application must be attached to a document explaining how providers plan to inform the Ksa in a timely manner about important changes in their policy and business operations. Applications must also now add an exit plan, which explains how to reduce the game offer if the permit stops.

“Furthermore, an important addition has been made in the field of reliability: if providers have not implemented irrevocable or enforceable judgments of the court at the time of their application, their reliability is not beyond doubt. That is ground for rejecting a permit. Providers must also now submit a Wwft risk analysis with the application,” the update reads in a translated version.

Ksa re-assesses follow-up license application process

It’s not just new applications which have new steps to follow, but operators who are applying for a follow-up permit need to be aware of the changes too.

The Ksa says that ‘various components’ have been reassessed, including addiction prevention policy and the recruitment and advertising policy.

“Another integration test will take place for the control database (CDB) component. They must also comply with the new conditions that apply to all applications, as mentioned above,” the translated news release states.

If a provider has made a mistake in the last five years, which is the holding time for a permit, they must explain during the re-application process how they have learned from previous errors and how they will prevent repetition. If the regulator finds the explanation insufficient, the permit could be refused or additional conditions and restrictions imposed.

