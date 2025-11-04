Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory

Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory

Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie stands against a black background beside large white text that reads “Kalshi.” Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory

At a rally in New York City on Monday night, Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani referenced Kalshi’s latest predictions that have the Democrat set for a landslide victory when New Yorkers go to the polls on Tuesday (November 4). 

The 34-year-old state assemblyman is aiming to become the youngest mayor in over a century in the Big Apple. 

Having already outflanked former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary in recent months, the Uganda-born democratic socialist is well-placed to complete his rise to the top job in the biggest city in the United States. 

“When I walked the length of Manhattan just a few days before the election, hundreds of New Yorkers marched alongside me,” Mamdani said. 

“And when we strode into Times Square under a billboard with (Kalshi) odds that showed Cuomo’s chances of winning at nearly 80 percent, we knew that the so-called experts were set to get it wrong yet again.”

Mamdani continued to detail the odds on the Kalshi prediction market, which remain firmly in his favor. 

“When you see the Kalshi odds that have our chances of victory in the 90s, know this: you are reading the same things that Andrew Cuomo read when he went to sleep each night in June, believing that his victory was promised,” Mamdani said.

President Trump warns New Yorkers against Mamdani

The Kalshi prediction market on the New York City mayor election currently gives Mamdani an 89% chance of succeeding Eric Adams to lead NYC over the next four years. 

A Kalshi chart titled “New York City Mayor Election” shows prediction market probabilities: Zohra­n Mamdani at 89%, Andrew Cuomo at 12%, and Curtis Sliwa at 1%, with Mamdani’s blue trend line steadily rising over time.
Kalshi prediction market chart showing Mamdani leading the NYC mayoral race with 89% odds. Credit: Kalshi

Conversely, Cuomo – standing as an independent – is given just an 11% chance of landing a late shock.

If Mamdani is elected, he would become the first Muslim mayor in NYC’s history. 

His prominence and wide appeal to the electorate come from his focus on bread-and-butter issues that have resonated with New Yorkers. He has been firm and focused on cost-of-living essentials, conveying the message that he will address rent and food prices, as well as resonating on salary levels.

Cuomo has attacked his rival on matters of crime and safety, while also suggesting Mamdani does not have the requisite experience to lead New York at this stage of his career. 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has warned that he will not look upon Mamdani’s election favorably if that is how the vote plays out. 

He told CBS on Sunday, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.” 

Mamdani has rejected the Communist label applied to him by detractors. 

Beyond the main Kalshi market on the mayoral race, the same platform is running various related lines on the NYC vote

For Mamdani’s margin of victory, he is currently given a 23% chance of winning by 24 points or more, and a 54% chance of securing at least 50% of the vote.

Image credit: Dmitry Shein / Kalshi

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Side-by-side logos of Kambi on a dark blue background and SuperBet on a white background, representing their new Odds Feed+ partnership.
Kambi and SuperBet Group launch expansive new Odds Feed+ partnership deal
Ross Kilvington
Kalshi logo in white text on a black background next to an American football, partly covered by a large blue circle featuring the NCAA logo. NCAA warns Kalshi over language suggesting official role in outcome verification
NCAA warns Kalshi over language suggesting official role in outcome verification
Suswati Basu
Dulgarian's 'release' fuels UFC Vegas controversy amid betting fix claims. A UFC fight scene shows one fighter on the canvas with his back against the cage while the opponent has secured back control and is attempting a choke. Both athletes wear UFC gloves and shorts as they grapple on the mat, with the Black Rifle Coffee Company logo and the fight clock visible in the octagon.
Dulgarian’s ‘release’ fuels UFC Vegas controversy amid betting fix claims
Rachael Davies
NCAA Basketball. NCAA moves to protect student athletes through player availability reports in 2026
NCAA moves to protect student athletes through player availability reports in 2026
Rachael Davies
A person holding a smartphone displaying a live sports betting screen, with a red soccer ball featuring the Turkish flag in the background, suggesting betting activity related to Turkish league football. Turkish league football referee scandal sees over hundred officials suspended
Turkish league football referee scandal sees over hundred officials suspended
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling. Side by side photos. On the left is a young woman with long straight brown hair, light eyes, and a slight smile, appearing to record herself in a car. On the right is a male hockey player in a white practice jersey speaking to reporters in a locker room, looking serious and focused.
Gambling

Ex-girlfriend Lauren Mochen says NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev drained her finances for gambling
Suswati Basu15 minutes

The former girlfriend of NHL forward Arthur Kaliyev says he pulled her into what she describes as a long and messy spiral driven by his gambling habit, and that it...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software