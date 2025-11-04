Mamdani cites Kalshi forecasts amid surge toward New York Mayoral victory

At a rally in New York City on Monday night, Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani referenced Kalshi’s latest predictions that have the Democrat set for a landslide victory when New Yorkers go to the polls on Tuesday (November 4).

The 34-year-old state assemblyman is aiming to become the youngest mayor in over a century in the Big Apple.

Having already outflanked former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democrat primary in recent months, the Uganda-born democratic socialist is well-placed to complete his rise to the top job in the biggest city in the United States.

“When I walked the length of Manhattan just a few days before the election, hundreds of New Yorkers marched alongside me,” Mamdani said.

“And when we strode into Times Square under a billboard with (Kalshi) odds that showed Cuomo’s chances of winning at nearly 80 percent, we knew that the so-called experts were set to get it wrong yet again.”

Mamdani continued to detail the odds on the Kalshi prediction market, which remain firmly in his favor.

“When you see the Kalshi odds that have our chances of victory in the 90s, know this: you are reading the same things that Andrew Cuomo read when he went to sleep each night in June, believing that his victory was promised,” Mamdani said.

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani references his Kalshi odds on stage Kalshi is mainstream. pic.twitter.com/hLCzqLL7G2 — Kalshi (@Kalshi) October 27, 2025

President Trump warns New Yorkers against Mamdani

The Kalshi prediction market on the New York City mayor election currently gives Mamdani an 89% chance of succeeding Eric Adams to lead NYC over the next four years.

Conversely, Cuomo – standing as an independent – is given just an 11% chance of landing a late shock.

If Mamdani is elected, he would become the first Muslim mayor in NYC’s history.

His prominence and wide appeal to the electorate come from his focus on bread-and-butter issues that have resonated with New Yorkers. He has been firm and focused on cost-of-living essentials, conveying the message that he will address rent and food prices, as well as resonating on salary levels.

Cuomo has attacked his rival on matters of crime and safety, while also suggesting Mamdani does not have the requisite experience to lead New York at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has warned that he will not look upon Mamdani’s election favorably if that is how the vote plays out.

He told CBS on Sunday, “It’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

Trump on Mamdani: "I think I'm a much better looking person than him, right? It's gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there." pic.twitter.com/SyS0GwHfgQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2025

Mamdani has rejected the Communist label applied to him by detractors.

Beyond the main Kalshi market on the mayoral race, the same platform is running various related lines on the NYC vote.

For Mamdani’s margin of victory, he is currently given a 23% chance of winning by 24 points or more, and a 54% chance of securing at least 50% of the vote.

Image credit: Dmitry Shein / Kalshi