Kalshi changes trading hours to 24/7

Kalshi changes trading hours to 24/7

White/neutral background with green square in the center which says 'Kalshi' written in the center of the square in black.

The prediction market company Kalshi is having a change-up, as it announces it’ll be moving to 24/7 trading starting on Thursday (August 7).

The announcement was shared through the company’s Discord server at the beginning of the week, with Event Horizon reporting on the message that was displayed to users:

“The night owls have been asking… when can we trade overnight? We are super excited to announce our brand new trading hours!

“Starting this Thursday (August 7th, 2025) at 5am ET, Kalshi will be open 24/7 for trading with the exception of routine maintenance. Maintenance will occur weekly from 3am – 5am ET on Thursday mornings.

“New hours:

  • Sun: 24/7
  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: Closed 3am – 5am ET
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7”

Kalshi maintenance hours will now take place just on a Thursday

This is a major move for the brand, as it has previously closed between the hours of 3-8AM Eastern time every day.

At the end of July, the company had informed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that the change will be taking place. “This filing is to provide notice that the schedule of maintenance windows announced on the website will be changed, such that maintenance windows will occur, and trading will not be available on Kalshi, during the following times:

“On a regular basis, from the hours of 3:00 AM ET to 5:00 AM ET on Thursdays,” Kalshi says in the self-certification.

This comes after another big announcement which took place at the end of last month, with Kalshi and xAI sharing news of a partnership that is ‘effective immediately.’

“Effective immediately, Kalshi and xAI are partnering to bring Grok to prediction markets. Two of the fastest growing companies in America are now on the same team,” an X post from xAI read.

In a video shared alongside the news, the Kalshi platform is visible with Grok powering a ‘market summary’ feature that expands on the context of the market.

Featured Image: Credit to Apple App Store

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

