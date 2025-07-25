Kalshi and xAI announce partnership, ‘effective immediately’

The prediction market, Kalshi, and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, have announced a partnership that is ‘effective immediately.’

It’s through xAI that the free AI large language model Grok was created, which is integrated into the X platform. On Thursday (July 24), the announcement was shared through a social media post.

“Effective immediately, Kalshi and xAI are partnering to bring Grok to prediction markets. Two of the fastest growing companies in America are now on the same team.”

In a video shared alongside the news, the Kalshi platform is visible with Grok powering a ‘market summary’ feature that expands on the context of the market.

Shortly after, one of the founders of Kalshi, Tarek Mansour, commented on the partnership on his own platform. “What once seemed crazy is now obvious. When we launched Kalshi, people thought we were nuts.

“Today, prediction markets are one of the most powerful tools for understanding the world. We’ve always admired those who defy the odds – and no one embodies that more than Elon and xAI.”

This news comes after rumors had been swirling about the link-up since May, with Polymarket having also hinted at a possible deal.

Originally reported by Bloomberg but since deleted, Kalshi said the timing of the announcement was due to some “miscommunications” between the two companies.

What is prediction market company Kalshi?

Founded in 2018, the company was started by Mansour and Luana Lopes Lara who both studied together at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After spending time in the corporate world, the duo then launched the first CFTC regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events.

Through Kalshi, people can trade on a range of topics from politics to celebrities and even trends (like the recent Coldplay incident.)

Expanding on the partnership further, co-founder Mansour shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence: “In just two years, xAI went from an idea to running the largest training center on the planet.

“The pace of innovation is hard to believe. And AI will be critical to the evolution of prediction markets. Together, we’re building at xAI’s pace to shape the future of this ecosystem.”

It was just last month, in June, when it was announced that Kalshi had hit a $2 billion valuation following a $185 million Series C funding round.

The round was led by Paradigm, with participation from Sequoia, Multicoin, Peng Zhao, Neo, and Bond Capital. The funding will help the trading startup integrate with more brokers.

Featured Image: Screenshot via X post