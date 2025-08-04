Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Judge rules against Kalshi in Maryland case

Judge rules against Kalshi in Maryland case

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction market platform. 

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction market platform. 

US District Judge Adam B. Abelson denied Kalshi’s position, in what is a significant defeat for their aims to offer prediction markets nationwide under federal jurisdiction and oversight.

Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated platform that offers event or outcome-based ‘contracts’, typically on sports and political outcomes. The company had argued that the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) pre-empts state gambling laws, granting exclusive regulatory authority to the CFTC. 

Conversely, Maryland, like several other states, issued a cease-and-desist order, claiming Kalshi’s sports event contracts constitute illegal gambling under state law.

Judge Abelson has now ruled in their favor.

Specifically, he outlined that the financial exchange and prediction market (which recently secured a partnership with xAI) had not demonstrated its prospects for success in proving Congress intended the CEA to take precedence over state gambling laws, especially for sports-related markets. 

Abelson stressed the importance of upholding the states’ authority on gambling, as ceding in Kalshi’s favor against Maryland would have wide-ranging consequences for state-level regulations across the entire United States, including federal arrangements such as the Wire Act and the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. 

What happens next in the prediction market debate?

The judge continued to note inconsistencies with Kalshi’s legal position, as it had initially claimed sports betting did not carry economic importance in a separate election market legal wrangle. The company later changed its stance, arguing that the above comes under the remit of the CFTC.

As for what happens next, Kalshi has appealed Judge Abelson’s ruling to the Fourth Circuit, opening up the potential for a Supreme Court review. This would be a ruling on resolving conflicts of federal or state authority over prediction markets. 

This case reflects the ongoing discord between state authorities and the prediction market platforms, but it appears to be an issue that is finally moving toward a conclusion. 

The Maryland ruling doesn’t augur well for Kalshi, in contrast to its previous success in Nevada and New Jersey when federal judges did award injunctions, supporting the argument of CFTC authority. 

As we move closer to a conclusion, the outcome is likely to set a defining precedent on the status of prediction markets across all of the United States.

Image credit: Kalshi

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Blank background, with National Indian Gaming Commission logo in the lower right hand corner, with 'NIGC News' written next to it.
National Indian Gaming Commission reports record figure of $43.9B in revenue in 2024
Sophie Atkinson
Australian flag in front of a glass building with 'casino' written on it
The Star Entertainment Group announces end of agreement with joint venture partners
Sophie Atkinson
Kangwon Land casino building, greenery around the building.
Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance
Sophie Atkinson
A row of brightly lit slot machines inside a modern casino, with chairs in front of each machine and a decorative chandelier in the background. Illinois Gaming Board revokes Cicero gambling license over alleged organized crime ties
Illinois Gaming Board revokes Cicero gambling license over alleged organized crime ties
Suswati Basu
gamble aware shut down
GambleAware UK charity to close following government legislation
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Blank background, with National Indian Gaming Commission logo in the lower right hand corner, with 'NIGC News' written next to it.
Gambling

National Indian Gaming Commission reports record figure of $43.9B in revenue in 2024
Sophie Atkinson21 minutes

The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) has announced its latest statistics, showing that a record $43.9 billion was generated in gross gaming revenues in FY 2024. This is a record...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.