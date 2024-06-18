It’s-a-November launch for Mario & Luigi Brothership as the brothers are back after almost a decade

Nintendo has just unveiled Mario & Luigi Brothership at Nintendo Direct and considering it was the first game up it’s a strong start.

Nintendo’s Shinya Takahashi introduced the latest Mario game – the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi series in almost nine years and November 7th, 2024 is the date to pop into your calendars.

Players can look forward to a sea-faring adventure that will unfold across a series of islands in typical M&L style.

In a trailer lasting two minutes we got to see Mario & Luifi being chased around by a swarm of bees before being whisked off for some great-looking cooperative platforming action.

We also got to see a brief fight sequence which you can see in the trailer above that gives us a small insight into how some of the combat will work.

It all looks very lovely and we only have less than half a year before it arrives – of course, by then we will know much more about the Nintendo Switch 2 so we may well be talking about whether this will come out for that machine or if rumored backward compatibility will mean we don’t need to concern ourselves with it.

Mario & Luigi games

Mario and Luigi Brothership will be the 8th game to feature the pair together in their own series of games – they have appeared many times in other games, but here are the other games in the series to date.

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

We will bring any further news on Brothership as it makes its way out into the wild over the coming weeks and months.