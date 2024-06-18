Languagesx
It’s-a-November launch for Mario & Luigi Brothership as the brothers are back after almost a decade

Nintendo has just unveiled Mario & Luigi Brothership at Nintendo Direct and considering it was the first game up it’s a strong start.

Nintendo’s Shinya Takahashi introduced the latest Mario game – the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi series in almost nine years and November 7th, 2024 is the date to pop into your calendars.

Players can look forward to a sea-faring adventure that will unfold across a series of islands in typical M&L style.

In a trailer lasting two minutes we got to see Mario & Luifi being chased around by a swarm of bees before being whisked off for some great-looking cooperative platforming action.

We also got to see a brief fight sequence which you can see in the trailer above that gives us a small insight into how some of the combat will work.

It all looks very lovely and we only have less than half a year before it arrives – of course, by then we will know much more about the Nintendo Switch 2 so we may well be talking about whether this will come out for that machine or if rumored backward compatibility will mean we don’t need to concern ourselves with it.

Mario & Luigi games

Mario and Luigi Brothership will be the 8th game to feature the pair together in their own series of games – they have appeared many times in other games, but here are the other games in the series to date.

  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time
  • Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
  • Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
  • Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
  • Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership

We will bring any further news on Brothership as it makes its way out into the wild over the coming weeks and months.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

