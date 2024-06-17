Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow, here’s where to see it

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct on June 18 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT to discuss games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the second half of 2024. The 40-minute livestream can be watched on YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s also embedded below.

Though it’s possible this Direct could discuss third-party games, Nintendo itself only has two titles coming up with confirmed release dates: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, on June 27, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18.

There are almost two dozen more games with Switch included as a platform, however, ranging from EA Sports FC 25 in September to Sonic X Shadow Generations in October.

Something that will get zero mention is the Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the console’s successor will be called. The company was explicit about that in a tweet on Monday.

In fact, Nintendo’s president told investors the same thing, that there would be a Nintendo Direct this month, with no discussion of the console.

The next Nintendo Switch is expected to launch sometime in 2025. This will be the longest the company has gone without new hardware since the five years between the Wii U (2012) and the original Switch in 2017.

Featured image via Nintendo.com