Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow, here’s where to see it

Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow, here’s where to see it

Luigi looks at a mysterious contraption with a wide smile on his face in Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Lugi's Mansion 2 HD launches on Nintendo Switch on June 27.

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct on June 18 at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT to discuss games coming to the Nintendo Switch over the second half of 2024. The 40-minute livestream can be watched on YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s also embedded below.

Though it’s possible this Direct could discuss third-party games, Nintendo itself only has two titles coming up with confirmed release dates: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, on June 27, and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18.

There are almost two dozen more games with Switch included as a platform, however, ranging from EA Sports FC 25 in September to Sonic X Shadow Generations in October.

Something that will get zero mention is the Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the console’s successor will be called. The company was explicit about that in a tweet on Monday.

In fact, Nintendo’s president told investors the same thing, that there would be a Nintendo Direct this month, with no discussion of the console.

The next Nintendo Switch is expected to launch sometime in 2025. This will be the longest the company has gone without new hardware since the five years between the Wii U (2012) and the original Switch in 2017.

Featured image via Nintendo.com

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Luigi looks at a mysterious contraption with a wide smile on his face in Nintendo's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
Nintendo Direct airs tomorrow, here’s where to see it
Owen Good
Classic shmup DoDonpachi from Cave
Up your Shmup game with five discounted classic blasters on the Switch
Paul McNally
A Ravens player in Madden 25
Madden 25 editions explained: Which should you pre-order for the best bonuses?
Jacob Woodward
Artwork from Adventure Beckons in Star Citizen
Star Citizen item-dupe exploit gets 600 accounts banned
Owen Good
Screenshot of YouTube video interview with Mr Matty Plays on the left and Todd Howard on the right
“We don’t need to rush the next Fallout game,” says Todd Howard
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Reuters Institute report finds increasing concern from global audiences on impact of AI on newsrooms.
AI

Global study underlines increasing audience concerns of AI influence on news
Graeme Hanna4 hours

An industry report has indicated a growing global trend of consternation about the increasing threat posed by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in news production and disinformation.  The study...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.