Is Three mobile down? Service issues return to UK network provider

The Three UK mobile network is reportedly down impacting thousands of users and the customer service department of the cell company.

Subscribers across the Super Bowl weekend reported outages and a patchy service from the fourth-largest mobile network in the UK.

It couldn’t have come at a worse time with the biggest sporting event of the year being streamed in households and on devices across the world.

Three has posted on its social channels about the outages, the company said on x:

Some customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our engineers are working hard to fix it.

This issue is also impacting customer service, so please check back here for the latest updates (1/2) — Three UK (@ThreeUK) February 12, 2024

The cell provider also has a network service checker which has a post apologizing for the sudden halt in services and the inability to check the current status of the network.

Recurring problems

Earlier this weekend the provider placed a message on its social channels stating that an outage was being looked into by engineers.

Three would then go on to post on X yesterday that the issue had been resolved in the early part of the day:

Following an issue with our network for a number of customers, services have now recovered. If any customer is still having an issue, they should fully restart their device to reconnect to our network. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Three UK (@ThreeUK) February 11, 2024

The problems persist, however, and sites like network outage reporter Down Detector have recorded over 12,850 outages across the past 24 hours.

The site mentions that 36% of users are having issues with mobile internet, 33% of users have no signal and 30% of users record a total blackout of the service.

Smarty, a UK mobile operator and user of the Three network had to apologise to customers on X this morning;

Some customers may be experiencing issues with our network this morning. Our engineering teams are working hard to fix it. We are sorry for the issues with service over the past few days and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. – Jodie — SMARTY (@SMARTYMobileUK) February 12, 2024

In early December we reported that the Three network has gone down, impacting over 20,000 users.

It remains to be seen if this issue is related to the merger with Vodaphone that was announced in the middle of last year.

The press release on the merger stated that “from day one, millions of customers of Vodafone UK and Three UK will enjoy a better network experience with greater coverage and reliability at no extra cost, including through certain flexible, contract-free offers with no annual price increases, and social tariffs.”

