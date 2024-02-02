The countries with the fastest mobile network speeds in Europe

A new study has ranked the countries of Europe by the average speed of their mobile networks.

A recent report from internet insights firm Opensignal analyzed speeds across the continent in 2023. The results showed substantial improvements across most markets, with analysis looking at 34 countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Scandinavia leads the pack

Leading the way in Europe’s mobile speed race are the Scandinavian nations of Denmark, Finland, and Norway. These countries witnessed massive gains over 2022, with Denmark’s mobile speeds jumping by 25.5 megabytes-per-second (mbps) to reach 98.8mbps, Finland increasing by 17.7mbps to hit 71.6mbps, and Norway boosting speeds by 16.5mbps to achieve 102.3mbps. Their networks now deliver exceptionally fast mobile connectivity.

Behind the front-running Scandinavians, other central European countries like Switzerland, Austria and Germany registered strong mobile download speed increases between 7-12mbps. Southern countries including Spain and Italy lagged top performers, posting more modest 3-4Mbps annual download speed gains.

UK falling behind

The United Kingdom may have the sixth largest economy in the world, but it remains a European mobile laggard, with average download speeds standing at just 33mbps at end of 2023 – up only 3.2mbps from the prior year.

Compared to the major leaps achieved by Scandinavian and other central European countries, the UK’s networks are slowly improving.

According to the Opensignal analysis, gaps in European mobile speeds can be explained by factors like 5G rollout pacing and infrastructure investments. Leaders have prioritized advanced network deployments, while laggard countries have seen slower fiber and 5G builds.

The data reveals a continent of general mobile download speed improvements but also a growing digital divide. Forward-looking Scandinavian countries continue surging ahead with excellent speeds, while the UK risks falling further behind without accelerated network upgrades. For British mobile users weary of laggy connections, rapid relief remains unlikely.

The European countries with the fastest average download speed on mobile networks (2023)

Norway – 102.3mbps

Denmark – 98.9mbps

Netherlands – 81.7mbps

Finland – 71.6mbps

Bulgaria – 71.1mbps

Croatia – 66.2mbps

Sweden – 66.2mbps

Switzerland – 60.3bps

North Macedonia – 58.2mbps

France – 53.5mbps

Lithuania – 52.6mbps

Estonia – 52.2mbps

Germany – 51.1mbps

Austria – 49.9mbps

Portugal – 47.5mbps

Serbia – 45.5mbps

Slovakia – 45.2mbps

Slovenia – 45.1mbps

Latvia – 43.9mbps

Belgium – 43.8mbps

Albania – 41.8mbps

Greece – 41.3mbps

Montenegro – 40.3mbps

Czech Republic – 39.5mbps

Hungary – 35.7mbps

Spain – 34.8mbps

Ireland – 33.5mbps

Romania – 33.1mbps

UK – 33.0mbps

Poland – 32.8mbps

Italy – 32.4mbps

Moldova – 28.9mbps

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 22.0mbps

Kosovo – 18.6mbps

