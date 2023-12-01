Three network down: UK mobile provider suffers issues

United Kingdom mobile network provider Three is down.

The fourth-largest mobile network in the UK, Three has over 10 million customers. Thousands of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their complaints to the company on Friday (Dec 1.) amid ongoing problems with network.

Many customers said they hadn’t received a signal for most or all of the day.

A number of customers may be experiencing issues with our network. Our engineers are working on the issue now to fix it as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.' — Three UK (@ThreeUK) December 1, 2023

As early as early as 7am (GMT) reports were coming in to Downdetector, the real-time outage monitoring site. It took Three till the afternoon to acknowledge the issue, writing on X from their official account: “A number of customers may be experiencing issues with our network. Our engineers are working on the issue now to fix it as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Frustrated customers may be able to claim compensation depending on how long the fault persists. Ofcom – the nation’s communications regulator – says in “extreme cases” those affected by the fault could be entitled to account credit or even an additional refund.

Depending on the circumstances, it may be appropriate for your provider to offer you some money back while repairs are being made.

In more extreme cases, where repairs take much longer, you may be entitled to an additional refund or account credit.

Founded in 2003 Three is known for its focus on providing 3G and 4G mobile services, and it has been actively working on expanding its 5G network. They offer a variety of mobile plans, including pay-as-you-go, monthly contracts, and SIM-only deals.

Three is the second major corporation in the UK to experience a serious outage in the last seven days. On Nov.24, the mobile app for banking giant HSBC went down for several hours on Black Friday.

Featured image: Three