Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17: price, release date, features

Apple is reportedly taking a bold step with its new ultra-slim model ahead of the release of its iPhone 16 lineup. Slated for 2025, rumors about the iPhone 17 have already begun circulating, suggesting that the model could have its biggest design upgrade yet.

What will the iPhone 17 design look like?

According to The Information, the iPhone 17 Slim will be the first major redesign of the phone since 2017. With the new model, the tech giant is said to be focusing primarily on aesthetics, unlike the Pro version, which boasts more advanced camera quality and processing power. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the larger iPhone Plus may eventually be phased out in favor of the new slim edition.

The analyst states that the currently known specifications of the phone include a screen size of around 6.6 inches and a screen resolution of 2,740 by 1,260 pixels. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, so the iPhone 17 will be somewhere in between. It may be a larger handset overall.

What do you expect from iPhone 17? Image @theapplehub pic.twitter.com/ItCLjlcbaA — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 28, 2024

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, however, believes the device will have a 6.5-inch screen.

Research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners found that four iPhone 15 models accounted for 67 percent of total iPhone sales in the quarter, compared to 79 percent for the four iPhone 14 models in the same quarter a year ago. The premium Pro options have apparently been outshining the sales of the iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 17 Slim looks so good. 🤫🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZiwPEFSCS4 — Rjey (@RjeyTech) July 25, 2024

What features will the iPhone 17 have?

ProMotion display

Every iPhone 17 model released in 2025 is expected to be upgraded with ProMotion display technology, which includes a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling and video content.

Using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels for all iPhone 17 models enables ProMotion. Always-on technology will allow for the always-on display of time, widgets, and notifications that have been available on the Pro models.

The iPhone 17 lineup could also feature an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than the Ceramic Shield used in current iPhone models.

Camera

There has been speculation that it will feature a narrower Dynamic Island and a centered camera, while another rumor suggests it will include a single-lens rear camera and a standard Dynamic Island. Other possible features mentioned include an A19 chip and an improved front camera.

MacRumors writes that Apple may be working on an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could include an updated 48-megapixel telephoto camera, which would be an improvement over the current 12-megapixel sensor.

Metal frame

Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the model will have a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame with a lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames. Other iPhone 17 models may end up using aluminum frames.

5G chip

The phone is also expected to be fitted with a 5G chip, which Apple has reportedly been working on since 2018. Current iPhones generally come with Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity. However, in 2024, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhone launches through 2026.

The higher-end Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 7 and 12GB of RAM, while the less expensive models could include Wi-Fi 6E and 8GB of RAM.

USB-C charging

Other major features include a universal USB-C port, which Apple had to adopt in 2023. The European Union now requires all phones, tablets, and cameras to use USB-C for charging before the end of 2024, in a bid to reduce e-waste. The USB-C charging standard is said to be faster at transferring data than its predecessor.

What will the price of the iPhone 17 be?

There have been conflicting reports about how much the smartphone could cost. Some sources report that it will be priced similarly to a Plus model at around $899, while others suggest it will cost more than an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which can reach up to $1,299. The Information believes it will be a new high-end device starting at $1,199.

That being said, Ming-Chi Kuo disagrees, stating that the device will not replace the Plus and that it will not be higher-end or more expensive than the Pro models. Therefore, we will need to wait for more details.

When will the iPhone 17 be released?

There are four different versions of the iPhone 17 expected in 2025. These include the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Slim. As mentioned, there will no longer be a “Plus” version, as Apple attempts to phase it out.

The company is expected to announce the lineup in September 2025, so some of these reported features could change.

Featured image: Canva