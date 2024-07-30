Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17: price, release date, features

Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17: price, release date, features

Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 including price, release date, and features. The image shows a sleek iPhone with a dual-camera system and a metallic finish. The Apple logo is prominently displayed in the center of the back. Overlaid on the image is a large white number "17". In the background, a second iPhone can be seen, featuring a colorful, modern interface with various app icons. The overall color scheme is a gradient of blue and purple hues, giving the image a futuristic feel.
tl;dr

  • Apple's iPhone 17 Slim, set for 2025, focuses on aesthetics with a major redesign, the first since 2017.
  • The iPhone 17 will feature a ProMotion display, a titanium-aluminum alloy frame, and a universal USB-C port.
  • Speculated price ranges from $899 to $1,299, with the release expected in September 2025.

Apple is reportedly taking a bold step with its new ultra-slim model ahead of the release of its iPhone 16 lineup. Slated for 2025, rumors about the iPhone 17 have already begun circulating, suggesting that the model could have its biggest design upgrade yet.

What will the iPhone 17 design look like?

According to The Information, the iPhone 17 Slim will be the first major redesign of the phone since 2017. With the new model, the tech giant is said to be focusing primarily on aesthetics, unlike the Pro version, which boasts more advanced camera quality and processing power. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the larger iPhone Plus may eventually be phased out in favor of the new slim edition.

The analyst states that the currently known specifications of the phone include a screen size of around 6.6 inches and a screen resolution of 2,740 by 1,260 pixels. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, so the iPhone 17 will be somewhere in between. It may be a larger handset overall.

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, however, believes the device will have a 6.5-inch screen.

Research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners found that four iPhone 15 models accounted for 67 percent of total iPhone sales in the quarter, compared to 79 percent for the four iPhone 14 models in the same quarter a year ago. The premium Pro options have apparently been outshining the sales of the iPhone 15 models.

What features will the iPhone 17 have?

ProMotion display

Every iPhone 17 model released in 2025 is expected to be upgraded with ProMotion display technology, which includes a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling and video content.

Using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels for all iPhone 17 models enables ProMotion. Always-on technology will allow for the always-on display of time, widgets, and notifications that have been available on the Pro models.

The iPhone 17 lineup could also feature an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than the Ceramic Shield used in current iPhone models.

Camera

There has been speculation that it will feature a narrower Dynamic Island and a centered camera, while another rumor suggests it will include a single-lens rear camera and a standard Dynamic Island. Other possible features mentioned include an A19 chip and an improved front camera.

MacRumors writes that Apple may be working on an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera with a six-element lens. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could include an updated 48-megapixel telephoto camera, which would be an improvement over the current 12-megapixel sensor.

Metal frame

Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the model will have a titanium-aluminum alloy metal frame with a lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames. Other iPhone 17 models may end up using aluminum frames.

5G chip

The phone is also expected to be fitted with a 5G chip, which Apple has reportedly been working on since 2018. Current iPhones generally come with Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity. However, in 2024, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhone launches through 2026.

The higher-end Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 7 and 12GB of RAM, while the less expensive models could include Wi-Fi 6E and 8GB of RAM.

USB-C charging

Other major features include a universal USB-C port, which Apple had to adopt in 2023. The European Union now requires all phones, tablets, and cameras to use USB-C for charging before the end of 2024, in a bid to reduce e-waste. The USB-C charging standard is said to be faster at transferring data than its predecessor.

What will the price of the iPhone 17 be?

There have been conflicting reports about how much the smartphone could cost. Some sources report that it will be priced similarly to a Plus model at around $899, while others suggest it will cost more than an iPhone 17 Pro Max, which can reach up to $1,299. The Information believes it will be a new high-end device starting at $1,199.

That being said, Ming-Chi Kuo disagrees, stating that the device will not replace the Plus and that it will not be higher-end or more expensive than the Pro models. Therefore, we will need to wait for more details.

When will the iPhone 17 be released?

There are four different versions of the iPhone 17 expected in 2025. These include the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Slim. As mentioned, there will no longer be a “Plus” version, as Apple attempts to phase it out.

The company is expected to announce the lineup in September 2025, so some of these reported features could change.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 including price, release date, and features. The image shows a sleek iPhone with a dual-camera system and a metallic finish. The Apple logo is prominently displayed in the center of the back. Overlaid on the image is a large white number "17". In the background, a second iPhone can be seen, featuring a colorful, modern interface with various app icons. The overall color scheme is a gradient of blue and purple hues, giving the image a futuristic feel.
Everything we know so far about the iPhone 17: price, release date, features
Suswati Basu
AI image of Apple Maps arrival on the web / Apple Maps is now available on web browser.
Apple Maps has come to web browsers
Graeme Hanna
the google logo in front of an Indian city scene, poster
India scraps its ‘Google Tax’ following OECD settlement
Graeme Hanna
A captivating cinematic scene of two individuals standing face-to-face, each holding a mobile phone with their screens facing away. The atmosphere is tense, with a dimly lit environment and a subtle glow from the phones. As they exchange files wirelessly, the transfer process is visually represented by a digital stream of data flowing between the devices., cinematic.
WhatsApp could soon have AirDrop-like sharing feature
Sophie Atkinson
A cinematic shot of a variety of delicious cookies arranged on a pristine white tablecloth in a Google office break room. The cookies are of different shapes, sizes, and flavors, each one more enticing than the last. In the background, there are Google branded chairs and a colorful mural that adds a playful touch to the scene. The room is filled with light from large windows, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere., cinematic
Google cancels plans to scrap cookies
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
Cryptocurrency

Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski21 mins

Leading crypto-specific asset manager Grayscale Investments has lost over $20.4 billion through outflows from its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data gathered from Farside Investors,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.