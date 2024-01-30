Expect a big decline in the Apple iPhone 16 shipments this year

A prominent Apple analyst anticipates a considerable decrease in iPhone shipments this year. An analyst with Barclays stated in January that nothing unique about the iPhone 16 series would help turn around the device’s falling demand. The analyst downgraded Apple to “Underweight” as a result, while Barclays informed clients in a research note that “we see no features or upgrades that are likely to make the iPhone 16 more compelling.” Some have said this comment has made a difference in the Apple outcome.

The Apple iPhone 16’s underwhelming features make it less compelling

In a blog post, TFI International Inc. (TFI) Ming-Chi Kuo wrote, “It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest. Until then, it will likely harm Apple’s iPhone shipment momentum and ecosystem growth.”

Although there are rumors that iOS 18 will include AI features, if Kuo is correct — Apple won’t fully adopt AI in the iPhone until the 2025 release of the iPhone 17 range. Additionally, Kuo predicts that the iPhone will not have a good few years ahead of it. According to Kuo, “shipments of essential semiconductor components” have already decreased by 15%, suggesting a drop in iPhone 15 deliveries to 200 million. Kuo adds, “Apple may have the most significant decline among the major global mobile phone brands in 2024.”

In addition, 8GB of RAM is anticipated for the non-Pro iPhone 16 models when they join the Pro lineup. While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max get upgraded to the new Wi-Fi 7 from Wi-Fi 6E, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are reportedly bumped down to Wi-Fi 6E from Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the new Capture button, which is expected to be utilized by iPhone 16 series customers to assist them in beginning to record films with the phone, will be available on all four 2024 iPhone models. There is a suggestion that this button be included to assist customers in taking spatial videos so they may view them in three dimensions when wearing the Vision Pro headset.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Bruno Cervera; Pexels