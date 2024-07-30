Languagesx
Qualcomm launches new 'affordable and reliable' Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip

Qualcomm launches new ‘affordable and reliable’ Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip

Qualcomm launches 'affordable and reliable' Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip. An image displaying a smartphone held by a hand against a red background. The phone screen shows the logo of the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chip. Surrounding the phone are symbols for various technologies such as Bluetooth and 5G, indicating the chip's compatibility with these features.
TL:DR

  • Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset at an event in India.
  • It offers faster connectivity and improved camera capabilities for budget Android phones.
  • Xiaomi and its brands will be among the first to use this 5G-ready chip.

Qualcomm has unveiled its new and affordable smartphone chip, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, at an event in India. The entry-level chip is set to be available in phones at the end of the year.

What sets it apart from last year’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is its faster connectivity of up to 1 Gbps and improved camera capabilities for budget Android phones. The 5G-ready chip is said to be is much faster than the 4G-only silicon available in the similar price range.

According to Qualcomm, Xiaomi and its other brands will be among the first to use the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip.

What are the specs for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon chip?

The chip is fabbed on a 4nm process, and has a clock speed of up to 2 GHz, as well as a Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The model supports Qualcomm Spectra ISP image signal processing technology, which provides up to 84MP for its main camera sensors. It can also capture FHD videos at up to 60 frames per second.

The chip has Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 local connectivity, rounded off by Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ tech and dual-frequency GPS.

Cited by Computer Weekly, Chris Patrick, senior vice-president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, said the platform was a “significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds.

“Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with reliability, offering strong performance with all-day battery life and widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences.”

Xiaom India President Muralikrishnan B added: “We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users.

“Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”

Data research company IDC reported that the entry level smartphone segment in India declined by 14 per cent year-on-year to 15 per cent, down from 20 per cent a year ago. That being said, Xiaomi and Poco continued to lead the segment.

Featured image: Qualcomm / Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google.

