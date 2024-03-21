Subscribe
iPhone 17 may get new display tech that blocks out sunlight

It has been reported that iPhone 17 may come with a display feature that can help block reflections and most sunlight, an issue described by many Apple users.

iPhone users have often complained that the screen does not display properly if it is too bright. Although the device’s screen brightness can automatically adjust to its environment, modifying this setting can quickly deplete the battery.

However, there has been speculation that the tech giant is attempting to make it far more pleasant to use your iPhone when the sun is shining. According to MacRumors citing a source from Chinese social media site Weibo, next year’s iPhone 17 will feature an anti-reflective display that is more scratch-resistant than Apple’s Ceramic Shield found on iPhone 15 models.

Leaker Instant Digital claimed on Tuesday (March 19) that the outer glass on the iPhone 17 is set to have a “super-hard anti-reflective layer” that is “more scratch-resistant than you think.” The user added that the coating equipment was recently delivered to China’s supply chain, but not soon enough to be included in the upcoming iPhone 16 series this year.

“Ceramic Shield” refers to a glass-ceramic substance created through a partnership between Corning and Apple. Apple claims that the Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 15 is the most durable smartphone glass available.

Corning Gorilla Armor, used in Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phones, also has a similar feature. The company claims it reduces reflections by 75 percent compared to typical glass surfaces and is resistant to micro-scratches that accumulate over time on competing glass panels.

The longstanding supplier for Apple has provided Gorilla Glass for a variety of devices in Apple’s product range. In 2021, Apple announced a total investment of $495 million in support of Corning’s research efforts focused on cutting-edge glass technologies.

Apple attempts to make strides amid a declining market

Patently Apple reported that the company had developed an adaptive exterior display capable of blocking out 90 percent of bright light. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has apparently granted the patent, enabling the phone to feature an adjustable element that blocks sunlight.

Despite the advancements, a prominent Apple analyst anticipated a considerable decrease in iPhone shipments this year. An analyst with Barclays stated in January that nothing unique about the iPhone 16 series would help turn around the device’s falling demand.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “shipments of essential semiconductor components” have already decreased by 15%, suggesting a drop in iPhone 15 deliveries to 200 million. Kuo adds, “Apple may have the most significant decline among the major global mobile phone brands in 2024.”

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
