Instagram’s Threads outpaces X with mobile download surge

Instagram’s Threads is swiftly outpacing its competitors, most notably X (formerly Twitter), in daily downloads across both iOS and Google Play platforms, according to TechCrunch reporting. This surge signifies a potential shift in the market dynamics of social networking and microblogging services.

Since its public launch in the summer of 2023, Threads has experienced a significant influx of new installs, initially spurred by Meta’s strategic efforts to integrate and promote the app within its existing network, including Facebook and Instagram. Despite an initial fluctuation in download rates, Threads has now achieved a consistent lead over X, marking a pivotal moment in the competition for user engagement.

Recent data underscores this trend, with Threads securing nearly triple the downloads on iOS and more than double on Google Play compared to X. On February 25, 2024, Threads boasted 486,803 installs on Google Play and 342,228 on iOS, dwarfing X’s 225,408 and 112,625 downloads on the respective platforms. This gap not only highlights Threads’ growing popularity but also suggests a widening preference among users for Meta’s microblogging platform.

Implications for the social media landscape

Threads’ ascendancy comes at a time when X is grappling with challenges, including issues related to its rebranding and concerns over automated accounts or spam. Despite these hurdles, X reported 500 million monthly active users last fall, a figure now cast in doubt due to the prevalence of bots within its network.

On the other hand, Threads is rapidly gaining traction, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealing the app had reached 130 million monthly active users by the company’s fourth quarter. This growth is particularly notable in markets like Japan, where Twitter previously held strong influence.

The rise of Threads suggests a shift in the information-sharing ecosystem, with Meta positioning itself as a key player. Unlike X, Threads has committed to not amplifying news or recommending political content, a stance that could reshape how journalists, researchers, and the public engage with social media for news and information.

While Threads and X vie for dominance, decentralized alternatives like Mastodon and Bluesky are struggling to make a significant impact. Despite Mastodon’s diverse app ecosystem and Bluesky’s recent public launch, neither platform has yet to challenge the dominance of Threads or X significantly.