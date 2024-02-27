Threads confirm new save feature, similar to Instagram and X

Threads is introducing a new feature to allow users to store posts for later access in a move that brings it in line with other platforms.

The Meta-owned social media network is rolling out Save on Threads, a similar function to bookmarking posts on Instagram, as well as rival platform X.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has been a prominent voice on Threads through its formative stage and with his close involvement in developing the app, he confirmed yesterday the new feature would “broadly” be available immediately.

If you want to check if you can use it yet, you will be able to store content by tapping on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. From here, the Save button will bookmark the post to be used at a later point.

If you cannot see these options, your profile will soon have access.

It effectively works in the same way as Instagram and X (still colloquially known as Twitter) with the exception that there is no bookmark icon underneath posts.

What improvements have been made to Threads?

Coming from the same parent company, Threads is closely related to Instagram, including a similar design appearance, but the save function on Instagram benefits from its depth. Collections is the place where you can store posts and reels in separate folders, whilst Collaborative Collections enables users to join forces with friends or colleagues to save content for a common purpose.

With Threads only just launched in July 2023, the platform is still in its fledgling phase and ahead of its first anniversary, there are various development works in action as Meta seeks to boost its appeal.

Head of Instagram Mosseri said they were working on two “most requested” features in the form of a native camera button and a ‘save post’ motion by swiping down on the screen.

Image: Julio Lopez/Pexels