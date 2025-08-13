Home Inspired Entertainment confirms latest Brazil expansion for V-play Football

Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet and Altenar.

Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet. 

The latest expansion within the Latin American market also involves Altenar, with the sportsbook platform powering the game. 

Last month, Inspired announced its agreement with BetMGM to bring Virtual Sports titles to Brazil, using the Kambi Engage platform. V-Play is designed to embrace the fervent passion for soccer that exists in the country, a hotbed of the global sport. 

V-play Football will now also be available 24/7 on EstrelaBet for fans who are looking for a unique betting experience. The game series is said to accurately convey “the flair, passion, and energy of Brazilian football, providing fast-paced betting action with high-frequency, ultra-realistic match simulations.

After the BetMGM launch, Inspired Entertainment CEO Brooks Pierce said it was “a significant step in our commitment to delivering localized, high-quality gaming experiences.” 

Now, V-play expands its reach, with Pierce adding that:  “We’re thrilled to bring V-Play Football Brazil to EstrelaBet’s customers.

“Brazil has a deep-rooted passion for football, and our latest Virtual Football product is tailor-made for that audience.

Tailor-made product for the Brazilian market

EstrelaBet will optimize the title for desktop and mobile platforms, as well as the Android app. The company’s Chief Business Officer, Fellipe Fraga, said: “The launch of this product aligns perfectly with our mission to offer customers a dynamic and differentiated sports betting experience. 

“We’re excited to bring Brazilian fans a product that feels made just for them.”

The collaboration has been made possible through Altenar, which currently operates its sportsbook tech solutions across more than 30 countries. 

 Altenar’s Director of Operations Antonis Karakousis, added: “Inspired’s V-Play Football Brazil is a perfect match for the Brazilian market, and this rollout exemplifies Altenar’s ability to support rapid integration and localization of best-in-class content. We look forward to seeing strong engagement and performance from this partnership.”

Image credit: Inspired/X

