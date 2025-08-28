Inspired Entertainment announces proposed sale of UK holiday parks

The B2B provider of gaming content and technology, Inspired Entertainment, has entered into an agreement with entertainment company GENDA to sell its UK holiday parks.

The sale of Inspired’s parks businesses and certain associated leisure assets (Indigo NewCo Limited) could be worth approximately £18.6 million ($25.1 million) in cash, if the sale goes ahead subject to customary adjustments and closing conditions.

https://twitter.com/Inspired_News/status/1960736258876915772/

Inspired will also provide gaming content and platform services on a recurring revenue basis to Indigo NewCo Limited. The agreement relates to Inspired Entertainment’s business of operating and managing more than 11,000 amusement and gaming machines across around 170 family entertainment centers and adult gaming centers located within holiday parks and other venues throughout the UK.

GENDA is an entertainment-focused company that operates a range of businesses including amusement, karaoke, character merchandising, food and beverage, and content and promotions. It currently has around 1,000 amusement arcades, as well as 14,000 mini-locations which is mainly a gaming corner with 30 or less game machines installed.

Inspired UK holiday parks sale could happen in Q4 of 2025

Speaking on the sale, executive chairman of the company Lorne Weil said: “This transaction is the next step in the ongoing evolution of our strategy as we continue to move toward a more digital and scalable model, which offers stronger long-term growth potential and a higher margin profile.”

It’s anticipated that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2025, but is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The net proceeds of the sale will primarily be used to pay down debt.

“The sale of the holiday parks business helps to further align our portfolio, increasing our digital EBITDA mix and improving our company-wide EBITDA margin,” said Weil.

“ It also streamlines our operations, moving us towards a more agile, less capital and labor intensive structure with increased flexibility in capital allocation. Overall, it aligns with our strategy and our focus on building value sustainably over time.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram