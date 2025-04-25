Indian Supreme Court hears casino repeal case

The Indian Supreme Court has heard petitions to repeal a gambling law that dates back to 1976.

The petitioner is a high-profile resort operator named Dyutbhumi Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd (Dyutbhumi Hotels), which has regarded the law as outdated and possibly unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court of India has now decided to adjourn for two weeks on the matter, which could rewrite the basic terms for those running casinos and leisure resorts nationwide.

Supreme Court of India adjourns on casino petition

Indian regulators are taking a break from the petition to revise the Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act of 1976. The act was last updated in January 2013, which Dyutbhumi Hotels feels is outdated.

The law clearly states that any operator who provides a leisure resort with facilities akin to a casino must pay an appropriate tax. The tax enforced by the nearly 49-year-old law states that a basic percentage of 25% of earnings must be collected from this type of location.

“There shall be levied and collected and paid to the State Government, out of all moneys paid or agreed to be paid by the participants by way of stakes or bets at any casino game played at any casino licensed under this Act, a tax, at such rate not exceeding 25 per cent,” states the legislation.

In addition to this rule, only certain locations and territories within India can be given the status of operating as license holders.

The Times of India reported that Dyutbhumi Hotels saw a similar plea to revise the legislation denied in February of this year (2025).

According to the news outlet, the High Court of India responded to the petition, saying, “the petitioner had, in fact, no right to plead. A law can be held unconstitutional or illegal on three grounds: if it is beyond the legislative competence, if it violates fundamental rights, or if it is manifestly arbitrary.”

It remains to be seen if a similar or a different outcome will be on the cards for Dyutbhumi Hotels, but it will be decided by the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to adjourn.

