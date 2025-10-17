Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits $1.4M jackpot as gambling tax returns deal winning hand

Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits $1.4M jackpot as gambling tax returns deal winning hand

Illinois Gov. Pritzker hits $1.4M jackpot as gambling tax returns deal winning hand. JB Pritzker smiles in front of US flag

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who is a billionaire, won about $1.4 million gambling at a Las Vegas casino last year, according to his latest tax filing.

A spokesperson said the Democratic governor, who’s running for a third term and is also on the 2028 presidential short list, made the money playing blackjack during a vacation with his wife and some friends.

The casino winnings come on top of $4.2 million in capital gains, almost $3.9 million in dividends, and more than $800,000 in taxable interest. Pritzker doesn’t take a salary for his work as governor.

His campaign said he plans to donate the gambling winnings to charity.

“I went on vacation with my wife, with some friends. I was incredibly lucky. You have to be to end up ahead, frankly, going to a casino anywhere — it was in Las Vegas — and I like to play cards,” Pritzker told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

The governor apparently enjoys playing poker too, according to his campaign, and even started a charity poker tournament.

In total, Pritzker and his wife, MK, reported an income of $10.6 million for 2024.

Pritzker reveals his gambling tax details after legislation changes

Gambling has grown quickly in Illinois during Pritzker’s time as governor. In 2019, he signed a law that legalized sports betting, approved six new casinos, and expanded the number of slot machines in bars and restaurants. The move helped fund his $45 billion infrastructure plan.

Pritzker’s family, whose fortune comes from the Hyatt hotel chain, has been connected to the casino industry for decades. Before he was first elected in 2018, Pritzker invested in a company that owned a small, 1% share of Elgin’s Grand Victoria Casino.

With an estimated net worth of about $3.9 billion, Pritzker no longer has any direct stake in gambling businesses. His assets are held in a blind trust, meaning he can still benefit financially but isn’t involved in managing the investments, which helps avoid conflicts of interest.

Pritzker and his wife, MK, paid nearly $3.7 million in federal taxes and more than $869,000 in state taxes for 2024. They also donated $3.3 million to charity last year, according to his campaign.

Last year was Pritzker’s highest-earning year since 2021. Over the years, he’s spent hundreds of millions of dollars funding his own political campaigns as well as supporting other Democrats across the country.

Featured image: ABC via YouTube

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A photograph of a polished mahogany gambling table bathed in warm, diffused light with an Australian flag. ACMA cracks down on illegal online gambling websites as more are blocked
ACMA cracks down on illegal online gambling websites as more are blocked
Sophie Atkinson
National Association Against iGaming finds 71% oppose iGaming in Maryland. National Association Against iGaming logo
National Association Against iGaming finds 71% oppose iGaming in Maryland
Joel Loynds
Welcome to Nevada sign long southbound U.S. Route 95 entering Clark County, Nevada from San Bernardino County, California, dusty road and blue sign at the side of the road. Nevada regulator issues firm stance on sports event contracts
Nevada regulator issues firm stance on sports event contracts
Sophie Atkinson
MGM sells off Ohio Northfield Park casino for $546 million. MGM Ohio Northfield Park casino
MGM sells off Ohio Northfield Park casino for $546 million
Joel Loynds
Kraken buys Small Exchange for 0M, setting sights on US prediction markets. The Kraken logo in white appears at the center of a purple and pink digital background with financial charts and candlestick graphs.
Kraken buys Small Exchange for $100M, setting sights on US prediction markets
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a polished mahogany gambling table bathed in warm, diffused light with an Australian flag. ACMA cracks down on illegal online gambling websites as more are blocked
Gambling

ACMA cracks down on illegal online gambling websites as more are blocked
Sophie Atkinson12 minutes

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced its latest moves in blocking illegal gambling websites, with more investigations having taken place. On Wednesday (October 15), the regulator stated...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software