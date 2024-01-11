How to learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Within the Wizarding World, Avada Kedavra is the worst of the Unforgivable Curses – but anything is possible in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy has taken the gaming community by storm, with it becoming one of the most-played games of 2023, according to Steam. Not only has the story captivated fans of the world of Harry Potter, but the open-world concept means that you can truly immerse yourself in the detailed game, as well as mod it to your satisfaction.

It’s proved such a success that more games are promised to be on the way. Although much of the game is mostly wholesome, as it goes on, Hogwarts Legacy has more and more enemies to face. There are plenty of curses to use against them, however, including one powerful one: the infamous Killing Curse.

Avada Kedavra is one of three Unforgivable Curses, alongside the torturous Crucio and the mind-controlling Imperio. It delivers a kill with one hit, making it the most powerful weapon against enemies.

How to use Avada Kedavra

You won’t be able to unlock the spell until pretty late on in your Hogwarts Legacy journey, however, so it won’t help too much with the core story-based missions. In fact, it comes so late in the game, you may well have already completed it all before you can unlock the curse.

To learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy and unlock the Killing Curse, you need to follow Sebastian Sallow’s relationship quest line. This takes place within ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’ and the game recommends players be above level 28 before starting this quest.

You must have completed all of Sallow’s previous quests, including ‘In the Shadow of Hope’ and the main story mission called ‘Lodgok’s Loyalty’. From there, you can complete ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’, the 11th of the 13 Sallow quests.

Sallow can be easily missed, so keep an eye out for his green Slytherin robes. This will be easiest to do if you are sorted into Slytherin but is possible for players from any House.

When playing through ‘In the Shadow of the Relic’, you will need to battle a cave full of Inferi and then a final boss. Once this is done, you’ll head outside and talk to Sebastian, where you’ll finally unlock the powerful Adava Kedavra.

Featured image: Warner Bros. Games