How to complete Carnival of Doom in Once Human

There are a load of quests to complete in Once Human and not all are as simple as getting to a destination on the map.

Carnival of Doom is definitely one of the more hidden and harder to finish side missions that may have left you a bit stumped.

We’ll reveal both how to start and finish the Carnival of Doom quest so you can stop banging your head against the wall on what you’re meant to do.

How to start Carnival of Doom in Once Human

To begin the Carnival of Doom side quest in Once Human, instead of simply chatting to an NPC, it’s an item you’re after.

In fact, it’s a revolver you’ll need to interact with and this is located at the number 17 warehouse in Rift Anchor Junkyard.

One thing to note here though is that you will need to have reached at least level 19 and there are a few enemies you’ll have to take down to get to the revolver, so ensure you’re coming prepared.

carnival of doom location once human

After finding the revolver in the warehouse, interact with it and you’ll be transported to the next location.

Once Human Carnival of Doom: How to complete

After interacting with the revolver you’ll be met with Chuckles the clown and your mission is to beat him in a game.

The game in question is Russian roulette, hence the revolver, but it’s actually an impossible task, so you’ll need to do some cheating of your own.

If you follow the black wire from the device on the desk next to Chuckles, you’ll see that there is another clown that is aiding Chuckles in his cheating endeavors.

clown location carnival of doom once human

V will give you some dialogue suggesting you’ll have to take this clown down in order to win. Return to Chuckles and choose the “I need some fresh air” option when it presents itself.

Exit through the large door and around to the left where you can kill the clown. Investigate the terminal he is using and go back to Chuckles.

Accept his challenge and pull the trigger. You will now have succeeded, allowing you to secure the Deviation and finish Carnival of Doom.

Jacob Woodward
Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

