How to complete the Abandoned Mineshaft minecart puzzle in Dungeons of Hinterberg

After making your way through the Beginner’s Dungeon in Dungeons of Hinterberg, felling the Minor Krampus, your next challenge is the Abandoned Mineshaft.

Here, there are many twists and turns, in the literal sense, since you’ll be hopping into a minecart.

There’s a particularly awkward minecart puzzle too, and with this guide, we hope to take you through a step-by-step process on how to complete it so you can get the dungeon wrapped up.

Dungeons of Hinterberg Abandoned Mineshaft minecart puzzle: How to complete

After doing a bit of mine cart riding, making your way through the majority of the Abandoned Mineshaft, you’ll open up a more complex cart puzzle that may leave you a little stumped.

From the room with the button, press that button and ride the minecart through the now opened gate to the right hand side.

This will lead you up to a room with a treasure chest in it which you can loot for 1000 HBs. This isn’t a requirement to progress but it’s worth the little detour.

Ride the minecart back down to the beginning area until it stops at the end of the track. Now, jump back in and hold left, where it should stop again, but at the entrance to the gate.

Press the button again and ride the cart once more to its next stopping point. Here, you need to use your Skill on the black ball to change the tracks, pulling it toward you.

Now ride the cart back to the start once more, hit the button, and then re-ride it back through the gate where you should head up the right side, completing the puzzle.

This leads you to the Miner’s Widow boss so be on your guard as you enter the room since the fight starts almost instantaneously after exiting the cart.

