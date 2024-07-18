Dungeons of Hinterberg has a nice mix of exploration and boss fighting, keeping you on your toes throughout.

When you first start out though, you may need to get accustomed to how the game works, potentially leaving you a bit stumped as to how to fell certain enemies.

One of the first bosses you’ll encounter is Minor Krampus and here, we’ll teach you how to beat it so you can get to moving on through the experience.

How to beat Minor Krampus in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Minor Krampus is the boss of the Beginner Dungeon and while the word ‘beginner’ is in there, it still has a mechanic you’ll need to learn if you want to take it down.

Once you start the battle with Minor Krampus, you’ll be met with a bunch of root-like tentacles that come out of the ground.

These are pretty bothersome since once you hack down one, you’ll be met with another, and so on and so forth.

So, instead of focusing on the smaller of these that keep coming after you, you’ll need to look for the left and right of the boss itself.

This is because you have to attack both of the larger tentacles that hold up the large stone above the boss’ head.

So, platform your way to either side, attack said tentacles, and this will hopefully drop that round stone on the boss.

Now is your window to head straight to Minor Krampus and wail on it with your sword. A few hits should knock its health down to zero.

After, you’ll have to escape the dungeon since it’s collapsing, completing it in the process.

Once you do you, you’ll earn that all-important stamp, allowing you to progress to the main part of the game!

Other Dungeons of Hinterberg articles you may like