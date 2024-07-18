While not a massive game by any stretch of the imagination, you will find yourself mooching around between locations in Dungeons of Hinterberg, especially between its zones and then the dungeons within them.

While not everybody likes to fast travel between locations, with some people preferring to take in some of the sites of the gorgeous Alpine landscapes as they move between areas, there can be no doubt that if you want to save time, especially if you need to trek back to an area, then unlocking as many Fast Travelsspots as possible is beneficial.

How to unlock Fast Travel points

Simply by moving through the sections of the game will unlock areas you will be able to speedily return to whenever you need to. The game will inform you via an on-screen message when a new one has been added to your list and you will notice there is a little Tourist-type sign nearby. This indicates a Fast Travel point.

How to Fast Travel in Dungeons of Hinterberg

If you wish to move between Fast Travel locations that you have unlocked so far you can do so by finding one of the signs (you can see one in the image above if you unsure what it looks like) and interacting with it. This will then bring up a map showing all the possible locations you can quickly whizz off too. Simply select one and the game will take you to that point.

If you decide you don’t want to Fast Travel at that point, simply hit B to take you back out of that map. The game is pretty generous with its Fast Travel points so you should soon be able to fly around the map with the minimum of fuss as you try to clear up all the dungeons on your quest in the Alps.

