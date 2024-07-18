Dungeons of Hinterberg – How to get to the Abandoned Mineshaft

After a gentle introduction to this great little game, suddenly the puzzle element ramps right up quickly. Some of the puzzles are a bit like those you will find in t The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and involve using newly-learned push and pull type techniques as well as being quite dextrous and some need a little speed to get through.

As you make your way towards the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon as per quest you will automatically be prodded towards your first Skill Shrine – an area where you are given unique magical skills depending on where you are on the map.

How to solve the Abandoned Mineshaft elevator puzzler

This Shrine will give you Ball & Chain and Wrecking Ball, both of which you will need to learn and use on the way to the entrance to the Abandoned Mineshaft. As you travel you will get prompts showing you how to use them – use the Wrecking Ball to blast through rock and the Ball and Chain to pull objects toward you but eventually, you will get to a point where you can see a lift. Above it, you can see some fallen boulders and up to the right a suspicious goo ball that you can use your Ball & Chain on. But what to do next?

Speed is of the essence here. The chap standing nearby offers no useful information other than complaining about the earthquake and highlighting the rock slide.

The premise here is to get a Wrecking Ball into the elevator and explode it when it reaches the top in order to destroy the rocks blocking the path.

The issue is the ball only lasts a couple of seconds before vanishing if you do not detonate it so the trick here is to start to place the Wrecking Ball (LB) in front of the lift. It will start to roll into the cage and as it does so, quickly look up to your right and use your Ball and Chain (RB) on the goo to pull it towards you. This will start to raise the lift and as it gets to the top again, quickly tap LB again to detonate the ball and it will destroy the rocks, clearing them out of the way and allowing you to climb up the ladder and on towards the Abandoned Mineshaft.

