How to heal and restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg

How to heal and restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg

A vista in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Dungeons of Hinterberg is one of those Zelda-like games you can spend hours in, traversing the beautifully crafted world, taking on puzzles, and defeating enemies that lie in your path.

As you come face to face with foes though, you’ll want to be in tip-top shape, hopefully guaranteeing you’ll succeed.

Here, we’ll teach you how to heal and restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg so you’re going into fights with both bars at 100%.

How to heal in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Healing in Dungeons of Hinterberg is a pretty simple affair but there are a couple of different ways it can be done.

The first method of healing is simply by using your HP items such as Potions or Snacks. This is done by pressing Y/Triangle/X key depending on if you’re playing on Xbox or on PC, and you’ll instantly get a boost to your HP.

Healing items in Dungeons of Hinterberg

However, you’ll need to be wary of spamming these as you’ll have a limited number of heals at your disposal, indicated by the figure above its icon.

Something to note here though is that Snacks and Potions have different healing effects, with the latter being more potent. Check the item descriptions of these to get a clearer idea of what you’ll receive from using them.

Another way of getting some health back in Dungeons of Hinterberg is by attacking proto-monster blobs with either your sword or magic skills.

monster blobs in dungeons of hinterberg

These are pretty abundant in the world, so you will definitely come across a bunch when you’re out of combat.

How to restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg

To restore MP in Dungeons of Hinterberg, you’ve again got similar options at your disposal.

Instead of hitting Y/Triangle/ X key to use a HP item , you’ll need to press X/Square/C key. This will use an MP item such as an MP Potion or MP Snack, depending on what you have in your inventory.

Again, like using those slimy blobs to get some health, if you destroy these, you’ll also receive some MP.

