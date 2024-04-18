Honkai: Star Rail leaks hints at version 2.2 mini-games

With version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail looming, a new leak has unveiled several mini-games that will reportedly be in the update coming next month.

The Reddit board Honkai Star Rail Leaks has shared images suggesting there will be four mini-games, amongst other surprises like the beloved cartoon character Hanu returning in Clockie’s Extras.

To collect all of the rewards on offer, players will have to complete Brother Hanu: Way of the Wolf, Hanu Wars, Dreamy Slots, and Hamster Ball Knight if the rumor is correct.

As well as the games, events are expected to be added where players can get rewards if they complete them within a certain period. This could include Clockie: Dreamjoy Memoir where there’ll be a series of challenges to finish and a four-star Harmony Light Cone and Stellar Jades to collect.

The Light Cones are a kind of weapon, ranging between 3- and 5-star rarity, that characters can be equipped with. All will provide a variable boost to HP, ATK, and DEF, and have a passive ability that can be activated if the Cone is equipped by someone of the same path.

The updated version of the run-based role-playing game is slated for release on May 8 which is in line with HoYoverse’s usual update schedule. Players will see the continued story set in Penacony, with the main story arc concluding in the Planet of Festivities. Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 “Into the Yawning Chasm” was released last month.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.2 leak receives worrying feedback

While the leak hasn’t yet been confirmed, players are taking to Reddit to share their dissatisfaction at the potential of the mini-games returning.

The reason for this is that many are branding some of the games ‘unplayable’ due to lagging issues.

At the moment, Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5 consoles. Complaints have started rolling in for those who use mobile play as the mini-games are said to not work well on these devices.

One Reddit user said: “Not the hanu minigame. I still make nightmares about this.”

Others are already saying goodbye to rewards as they report struggling in previous attempts, while some are concerned about motion sickness: “That hanu mini-game & the 3D wall is gonna be the death of me. Motion sickness is a pain in the ass.”

Featured Image: Via Ideogram