Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and date countdown

The wait is almost over for Honkai Star Rail 2.1 “Into the Yawning Chasm”, and with it comes new characters and evolution of the story. Players will be able to take on new missions and embrace new adventures with the arrival of Acheron and Gallagher in the latest edition of the role-playing gacha title.

Here’s all you need to know for the countdown for Honkai Star Rail 2.1

When is HSR 2.1 released (date and time)?

The rollout gets underway on 26/27 March 2024, depending on where you are located.

26 March – 3 pm PDT for the west coast of North America

26 March – 6 pm EDT for the east coast of North America

26 March – 10 pm GMT for the UK

27 March – 7 am JST for Japan

Once the clock reaches zero, you can delve into the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, including the five-hour maintenance time but this will include 300 Stellar Jade.

How to Pre-Install Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Users can access Honkai Star Rail on the following platforms if they have not downloaded the game already:

For iOS users, visit the App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play now whilst PC gamers have two options available.

You can play the PC version via the Epic Games Store or through the regular PC version.

For PC Users using the regular option:



Locate the Game Pre-Installation button which should be next to the Start Game button.

The download will begin once you click ‘Get Now’.

Open your PC launcher.Locate the Game Pre-Installation button which should be next to the Start Game button.The download will begin once you click ‘Get Now’. Honkai Star Rail can be accessed during pre-downloading.

Gamers on mobile devices (Android and iOS):

Launch the game on your mobile device.

Find the Resource Pre-Download button at the bottom-right corner of your login page.

The pre-download will begin immediately, one you tap.

During the pre-download, you won’t be able to play.

What Characters Are in the HSR 2.1 Banners?

The following characters can be utilized during each phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Banners:

Phase 1

Acheron – Five Star

Luocha – Five Star

Gallagher – Four Star

Pela – Four Star

Dan Heng – Four Star

Phase 2

Aventurine – Five Star

Jingliu – Five Star

Lynx – Four Star

Luka – Four Star

Serval – Four Star

Various events to unfold throughout the update will include Cosmodyssey (a board game), Vignettes in a Cup (a bartending game), and Tides of War (a combat challenge).