Honkai Star Rail banner schedule confirmed, including banner 2.1

RPG Honkai Star Rail is known for its distinctive banners, so here’s a look at what’s coming up in the schedule.

The banner system in incredibly profitable Honkai Star Rail involves trading in Star Rail passes for the chance of getting banners featuring the best and brightest of the Honkai Star Rail characters. There’s a wide range of characters that are set to be featured, including:

(five-star character – Ice, Erudition) Fenghuang (five-star character – Fire, Abundance)

Specifically, the next Honkai Star Rail banner is expected to feature the five-star character Acheron (Lightning, Nihility) on her debut banner. She should be partnered with a rerun of Fu Xuan (Quantum, Preservation) on her ‘Forseen, Foreknown, Foretold’ banner. Both banners will comprise the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 and be available from Wednesday, 27 March.

Also coming up soon is the ‘Brilliant Fixation’ light cone banner, starring Along the Passing Shore, Achero’s signature five-star light cone, and the ‘Bygone Reminiscence’ light cone rerun banner, including an increased drop rate for Fu Xuan, Fu Xuan’s signature five-star light cones.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners

Marking a new era of Honkai Star Rail banners, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners will likely feature the five-star characters Acheron (Lightning, Nihility) for the first phase of the update and Aventurine (Imaginary, Preservation) for the second.

PCGames also reports that the four-star character Gallagher (Fire, Abundance) is believed to be about to make his debut in the second banner phase of the 2.1 update.

The exact details of the banner 2.1 update will be confirmed in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 live stream, including the defined drop rates. However, rest assured that the drop rates will almost certainly be increased for a selection of four-star characters. It’s updates like these that earned Honkai Star Rail as one of the Apple App Store’s top apps of 2023.

Featured image: HoYoverse via IGDB