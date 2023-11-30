App Store Awards 2023: Apple names top 10 apps

Apple has unveiled the winners of its App Store awards for 2023, recognizing the high-performing apps and games that have displayed ‘the scope of creativity, technical innovation, and design possible across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem’, as detailed in the press release from apple.com

AllTrails, Photomator, and “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” were amongst the titles to receive the highest acclaim, but artificial intelligence (AI) was singled out as the biggest emerging trend across the latest innovative apps with generative AI in particular for the accolade of Trend of the Year. In total, 37 apps were selected with 14 of those celebrated across 10 categories.

They were selected by the App Store editorial team for what they bring to users, in terms of ‘providing meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change’.

The Apple App Store Awards 2023 winners were as follows:

iPhone App of the Year winner – AllTrails

iPhone Game of the Year winner – Honkai: Star Rail

iPad App of the Year winner – Pret-a-Makeup

iPad Game of the Year winner – Lost in Play

Mac App of the Year winner – Photomator

Mac Game of the Year winner – Lies of P

Apple Watch App of the Year winner – SmartGym

Apple TV App of the Year winner – MUBI

Apple Arcade Game of the Year winner: Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Positive change

Meanwhile, a further five apps and games were recognized as Cultural Impact winners

Finding Hannah, for connecting women across generations through gameplay.

Pok Pok, for helping kids learn, explore, and experiment in a digital playroom.

Proloquo, for supporting communication without speech.

Too Good To Go, for helping to reduce food waste at restaurants, bakeries, and supermarkets.

Unpacking, for crafting soul-soothing puzzles.

Having launched in 2008, Apple described its App Store as ‘the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace. Currently, home to 1.8 million apps and visited by over 650 million average weekly visitors across 175 countries and regions, the App Store is an engine of global economic growth, facilitating $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022.’

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO commented on the latest annual awards, channeling the outlook and purpose of the App Store.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” he said.

“This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

Apple continues to grow and evolve with its App Store representing the plethora of options available whatever your need or interest. If you have an iPhone, check out the App Store for what could be your new favorite app.

Image credit: pexels.com