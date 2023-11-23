Tim Cook discusses Apple’s CEO succession plans

Apple CEO Tim Cook has discussed how the world’s most valuable company has meticulous succession plans in place for when he steps down.

Tim Cook not departing soon, but plans are in place

In a 45-minute interview with singer Dua Lipa for the BBC, Cook expressed his firm commitment to the tech giant, stating, “I can’t envision my life without being there, so I’ll be there for a while.”

While Cook remains uncertain about the duration of his tenure, he assured listeners the company values comprehensive succession plans and emphasized the need for readiness, acknowledging that unexpected situations could arise, “I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow.”

Tim Cook talks  Vision Pro with Dua Lipa “We spent years researching and developing this product to make it so simple to use that it works like your mind works.” via @BBC pic.twitter.com/bMOKK7Ycat — Apple Vision Report (@spatialreport) November 21, 2023

Preparing Internally for the Next Apple CEO

When questioned about potential successors, Cook revealed, “My job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed, and I really want the person to come from within Apple, the next CEO.” The 63-year-old stressed the importance of having multiple candidates for the board to consider when the time comes.

In the wide-ranging interview, Cook offered insights into his daily routine and the trajectory of his career. The chief exec also delved into Apple’s environmental initiatives, addressed issues such as smartphone overuse, collaboration, equal representation, philanthropy, and shared his perspectives on artificial intelligence, generative AI.

Tim Cook’s time at Apple so far

In August 2011, Tim Cook took over the top job position at Apple. He succeeded its trailblazing founder, Steve Jobs. Upon stepping down, Jobs expressed his conviction in Apple’s promising and innovative future. However, many wondered if Cook could truly match his predecessor’s monumental legacy.

But under Cook’s tenure Apple released the Apple Watch, AirPods, expanded its lineup of iPhones, and crossed the historic $3 trillion market cap mark. Furthermore, analysts say the company may even cross the $4 trillion market by 2025.

His stewardship of the Silicon Valley firm has turned him into a billionaire. Tim Cook has a net worth of approximately $1.9 billion after earning a huge performance stock grant in 2020.

For those interested in the full interview, it is available on YouTube.

Featured Image: Pexels