Get a free Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail

Credible leaks from the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 version beta are coming thick and fast now. One of the latest is that players will receive a free Light Cone, an ATK, DEF, and HP boosting weapon when the patch drops.

The free Light Cone will be called For Tomorrow’s Journey and is a 4-star weapon. It’s a Harmony Path weapon so only Harmony characters will receive the passive bonus granted by the item.

What are the stats on the free Light Cone in Honkai: Star Rail 2.2?

For Tomorrow’s Journey is the name of the free weapon and its detailed stats are:

Path: Harmony

Rarity: 4-stars

HP: 952

ATK: 476

DEF: 330

Bonds (Harmony Path users only): Increase the wearer’s ATK by 16%. When the wearer uses their Ultimate, increase their DMG dealt by 18% for one turn.

There is a lot of speculation online about what this Light Cone is designed for. Being an offensive Harmony path Light Cone suggests that it could be designed for Robin, an upcoming 5-star Harmony character who uses physical damage. It is rumoured that Robin will release in 2.2, alongside this Light Cone.

What are Light Cones in Honkai: Star Rail?

In Honkai: Star Rail, Light Cones are a kind of weapon, ranging between 3- and 5-star rarity, which characters can equip. They all provide a variable boost to HP, ATK, and DEF, and have a passive ability that will activate if the Cone is equipped by someone of the same path.

Light Cones can be leveled up and enhanced by consuming other Light Cones or Light Cone EXP Materials. The six Ascension phases mean they can be leveled to 80.

Light Cones can also be Superimposed, which increases its passive ability’s level. Superimposing is done by consuming an identical Light Cone. The rank of the Cone and the one being consumed by the Superimposition are added together during the process and this can be done to a maximum of level five.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.1, Into the Yawning Chasm, is now available across all regions, and 2.2 is expected sometime in May. Find out more about what’s in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.1 here.