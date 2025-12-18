Home Ho-Chunk Nation moves to block Kalshi from offering contracts during ongoing lawsuit

Ho-Chunk Nation moves to block Kalshi from offering contracts during ongoing lawsuit

Green background with Kalshi logo in the middle in black. Judge denies injunction as California Tribes' case against Kalshi falters. Federal judge denies Kalshi's motion to continue in Nevada. Kalshi granted temporary restraining order against Tennessee Sports Wagering Council after cease and desist

Due to the ongoing lawsuit, the Ho-Chunk Nation has moved to block Kalshi from offering sports contracts for the duration of the legal battle.

According to legal documents shared by gaming lawyer Daniel Wallach, the Ho-Chunk Nation has moved for a preliminary injunction to prevent Kalshi from offering sports event contracts on the Tribe’s lands for the duration of the lawsuit, arguing that it’s in violation of its State-Tribal Compact.

The lawsuit in question has been filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. It’s centered around the argument that Kalshi’s sports event contracts are not merely financial products but illegal bets that are in violation of both federal law and state constitutions, as well as undermine tribal exclusive gambling rights.

“By making its sports wagering contracts available on the Nation’s Indian Lands and offering for play to the general public the class III game of sports wagering, Kalshi violates the Nation’s Compact, Ordinance, and Gaming Commission regulations, and directly interferes with and impairs the Nation’s sovereign right to regulate gaming on its Indian Lands,” said the the Ho-Chunk Nation in the original lawsuit filings. “While masquerading as novel commodities and futures products, these event contracts are, substantively, nothing more than illegal, unregulated wagers on the outcomes of sporting events.”

Kalshi’s legal battles continue

Kalshi is fighting a war of many fronts, pushing back on lawsuits on similar grounds in Connecticut, California, Ohio, and more. Kalshi has already also been blocked from operating in Nevada, alongside other prediction markets.

This has, in part, led to Kalshi forming a coalition in defence of prediction markets, as the budding sector continues to pick up steam. In the case of the Ho-Chunk Nation’s lawsuit, Kalshi is pushing to have it thrown out entirely, but could be forced to cease operations in the meantime if the injunction is granted.

Featured image: Kalshi

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Rachael Davies
Freelance Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

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