Kalshi files federal lawsuit against the Ohio Casino Control Commission

Kalshi, the predictions market provider, has filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the office of the Ohio state Attorney General. The complaint was registered in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in Columbus.

The legal contest seeks injunctive relief from state law and restrictions being applied to the betting provider. This has been a bone of contention throughout the United States and across multiple courtrooms that have heard pleas that Kalshi should not be exempt from betting licensing laws.

Kalshi recently contested a similar case in the state of Massachusetts, where charges against the predictions marketplace revolved around illegal gambling. The pursuant parties had mentioned that the only way Kalshi could operate in the confines of the state would be to be officially licensed to operate as per gambling laws.

Kalshi sues Ohio regulators and the Attorney General

A similar story is unfolding in Ohio, where Kalshi is making the case that they are exempt from the ire of state regulators and that their actions are now causing reputational and financial harm.

The court documents state that the Casino Control Commission’s attempts to “cut off Kalshi’s access to millions of users and key operators, and compound the extraordinary harm Kalshi would suffer as a result of the Casino Commission’s unlawful attempts at regulation.”

The case from the state argues that Kalshi is avoiding the well-trodden path that involves attaining a gambling license, and Kalshi should not be exempt.

According to local Ohio news outlet The Columbus Dispatch, Kalshi was served a cease-and-desist letter by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

In an October 6 letter, Matthew Schuler, Executive Director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission, said, “The Commission is unpersuaded that Ohio law is preempted by federal law as Kalshi contends. Consequently, to the extent Kalshi chooses to continue to offer unlicensed and unregulated sports gaming in the form of sporting event contracts within Ohio, Kalshi will be violating Ohio law.”

Well-known legal and gambling specialist commentator, Daniel Wallach, posted the case that Kalshi has filed on his social media channels.

BREAKING: Kalshi has filed a federal lawsuit against the Ohio Casino Control Commission and the Ohio Attorney General in the Southern District of Ohio. Kalshi seeks both a preliminary and permanent injunction to prevent the two state agencies from enforcing state law vs. Kalshi. pic.twitter.com/EdEzcNDS5Z — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) October 7, 2025

Kalshi without borders

There is a grey area that lies unregulated at the moment in the world of events and predictions market betting that we covered when Kalshi clashed with members of the California Tribes, including Blue Lake Rancheria, Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians, and Chicken Ranch Rancheria of the Me-Wuk Indians.

Kalshi made a case that Tribal Land and the rules and regulations there, and other parts of the United States, did not apply to them as per a section of the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA).

The predictions provider also stated that the company is exempt due to the status it and other similar entities have under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). This led Kalshi to state it “It does not house servers on Indian lands. Kalshi does not employ personnel on Indian lands. Kalshi conducts no business whatsoever on Indian lands.”

Whatever the case with Kalshi, a significant October 23 hearing on a preliminary injunction in the California Tribes’ lawsuit against Kalshi and Robinhood in the Northern District of California could shape the future of the UIGEA and the CEA.

Featured Image: Canva / Kalshi