Helldivers defeat Automaton threat, why do we think that something worse is coming?

Helldivers we did it! The Automaton threat is over and we kicked their tin-can asses back across the galaxy. So that’s it right? Just a few more bugs to crush and we can all retire peacefully and can get our cloaks framed like an old Super Bowl-winning jersey.

Yes, thinking about it we are not quite sure that’s how things are going to pan out here. One of the coolest things about Helldivers 2 is the “dungeon master” aspect of the game. Arrowhead has a storyteller in place who basically decides what goes on and what we need to do next, and it is unlikely he is having an extended coffee break now there are no more Automatons. This sounds like a classic movie trick of being lured into a false sense of security but another bad guy jump-scares his way into the kitchen wearing one of those Scream masks.

The Helldivers 2 account on X posted a congratulatory message saying, “You did it, Helldivers. Operation Swift Disassembly was a success! With the bots eradicated and bugs contained, the galaxy is free once more.”

You did it, Helldivers. Operation Swift Disassembly was a success! With the bots eradicated and bugs contained, the galaxy is free once more. pic.twitter.com/W7GolbDmHW — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 7, 2024

A lovely thought but we are not buying it. The Illuminate from the original Helldivers are already rumored to have been spotted in sightings and we all saw the mysterious cloaked ship images last week. Something is going down and our Helldiving senses are twitching.

It is cool however how this live DM aspect can change the game up on its head. Elite Dangerous did something similar in many ways and the ability to constantly introduce new threats into the world should help keep the millions still playing Helldivers 2 keep coming back for more.

It may well be that shooting robots has merely been the appetizer for the course that is about to follow. Watch this space.

Other Helldivers 2 pages you might like