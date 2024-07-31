Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay or have cross progression?

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay or have cross progression?

harry potter quidditch champions beater

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions isn’t just a single player affair, you’ll be able to hop online and battle it out against other Potterheads for the Golden Snitch.

Because of this, many are wondering if the game is crossplay so they’re able to take to the skies with their friends on other platforms.

Additionally, you might want to purchase the game for different systems too, so it’s integral you learn whether cross progression is a feature, or whether you have to start from scratch.

Here, we answer both of those questions, giving you the full rundown on if Quidditch Champions has them and how they work.

Does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions have crossplay or cross progression functionality?

The short answer is yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does allow crossplay between all supported platforms.

This means that if you’re on PC you’re able to play with Nintendo Switch owners, PS5 gamers, so on and so forth.

This is amazing for the overall player base and should allow for the online portion of the game to stay healthy for as long as possible.

Moving to cross progression, Quidditch Champions has that also, meaning if you own the game on different platforms, you take your journey over there too.

Portkey Games has stated that “everything you earn goes with you” suggesting that it’s not only the XP that’s carried over, it’s any Gold, or if you’ve unlocked other aspects of the game too.

This is perfect for those who play on Xbox for example and then want to take their Quaffle throwing on the go with the Steam Deck, granting instantaneous pick up and play functionality.

All in all, the developers have really made the effort to make it as easy as possible for you to play with Harry Potter lovers no matter what device they own, something you don’t see too much since more complex titles require serious balancing that is no easy task.

Other Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Tesla's Cybertruck in Fortnite image
Fortnite players are going after Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks
Brian-Damien Morgan
harry potter quidditch champions beater
Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay or have cross progression?
Jacob Woodward
A fighter with a cape wearing futuristic armor unloads a flamethrower on a monster insect in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 leans into fire weapons with its August update
Owen Good
harry potter quidditch champions ron weasley
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Jacob Woodward
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Draco Malfoy
All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tesla's Cybertruck in Fortnite image
Gaming

Fortnite players are going after Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks
Brian-Damien Morgan7 seconds

Fortnite players are teaming up to hunt Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks in the battle royale. The new in-game vehicle has not received the fanfare that Tesla was expecting but has certainly...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.