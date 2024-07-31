Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay or have cross progression?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions isn’t just a single player affair, you’ll be able to hop online and battle it out against other Potterheads for the Golden Snitch.

Because of this, many are wondering if the game is crossplay so they’re able to take to the skies with their friends on other platforms.

Additionally, you might want to purchase the game for different systems too, so it’s integral you learn whether cross progression is a feature, or whether you have to start from scratch.

Here, we answer both of those questions, giving you the full rundown on if Quidditch Champions has them and how they work.

Does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions have crossplay or cross progression functionality?

The short answer is yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does allow crossplay between all supported platforms.

This means that if you’re on PC you’re able to play with Nintendo Switch owners, PS5 gamers, so on and so forth.

This is amazing for the overall player base and should allow for the online portion of the game to stay healthy for as long as possible.

Moving to cross progression, Quidditch Champions has that also, meaning if you own the game on different platforms, you take your journey over there too.

Portkey Games has stated that “everything you earn goes with you” suggesting that it’s not only the XP that’s carried over, it’s any Gold, or if you’ve unlocked other aspects of the game too.

This is perfect for those who play on Xbox for example and then want to take their Quaffle throwing on the go with the Steam Deck, granting instantaneous pick up and play functionality.

All in all, the developers have really made the effort to make it as easy as possible for you to play with Harry Potter lovers no matter what device they own, something you don’t see too much since more complex titles require serious balancing that is no easy task.

